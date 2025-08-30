Devin Hester's son makes every football fan feel old with electric return

There's nothing that makes football fans feel older than when the son or relative of a player we all grew up watching enters the main stage of College Football. Over the years we've seen the sons of Jason Taylor, Antonio Gates, Deion Sanders, and more all enter College Football ushering in a new generation.

On Saturday Afternoon, another name entered the lexicon of College Football fans and it happened in perfect fashion. When you think of the best players ever at returning kicks the conversation starts and ends with Devin Hester.

On Saturday Afternoon, Devin Hester Jr kicked off his season with a head turning 75 yard kick setting Furman up with great field position.

Devin Hester jr. with a 75 yard kickoff return‼️ pic.twitter.com/TeVhj4n4RT — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) August 30, 2025

While Devin Hester Jr wasn't a household name, he did kick off his college career last season, appearing in all 11 games for Furman with 16 catches for 124 yards. After starting in 4 games last season, Devin Hester Jr is poised for a breakout season, especially if he's going to return kicks at the level he has shown he can.

Seeing Devin Hester Jr on the screen is certainly jarring for football fans as it feels like just yesterday his father was making highlight reel plays. If Hester can prove to be a solid receiver and returner, he could make the jump to the next level and it would be incredible for it to happen at Miami.

While Devin Hester Jr is just popping onto the radar of College Football fans, it may not be the last of the Hester's we see turning heads in College Football. Earlier in August, the Miami Hurricanes offered Devin Hester's son Drayton Hester a scholarship which could give us a second generation of Hester's at The U. It won't be for awhile as Drayton Hester Jr is in the 2031 recruiting class but, his journey will be fun to watch.

