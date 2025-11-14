One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 12

#13 Utah Utes Vs Baylor Bears

The Utah Utes are right in the mix for the College Football Playoff ranked 13th, but the Baylor Bears will be looking to kill those hopes on Saturday Night. Despite being an underwhelming team this season, the Baylor Bears have a ton of talent, and could rise to the occasion while everyone is expecting Utah to win it all.

Why Baylor can win

Baylor has been underwhelming this season, but Sawyer Robertson and the offense haven't been the issue scoring 33.8 points per game with the 5th best passing offense in the Country. Utah has been scoring to the point where teams can't keep up, but this offense is capable of staying in this game. Dave Aranda's defense has been playing better as of late, and if they can slow Utah's offense they'll have a chance to pull off the upset.

Why Utah won't lose

The Utes have been a dominant force in the Big 12, and now that they aren't facing 1 of the 2 other forces, they should roll in this game. The offense has exploded the last two weeks scoring 98 points, and against a Baylor defense that has been shaky they could score 40+ again. The Utes have a chance to make the Playoff, and they won't take this game lightly.

#19 Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils

Key Injury: QB Chandler Morris

Saturday brings an elimination game in the race for the ACC Championship as Duke Vs Virginia will knock the losing team out of contention. Duke's only path to the Playoff is winning the ACC while Virginia's loss to Wake Forest knocked them down to 19th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Why Duke can win

The uncertainty around Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris and if he'll return from concussion protocol looms large over this game as the Cavaliers offense wasn't nearly as good without him. If Darian Mensah and the Duke offense can take care of the football, they can make this a high scoring game that Virginia won't be able to keep up with.

Why Virginia won't lose

If Chandler Morris is available on Saturday, Virginia is a far better team, and they should win this game rather easily. The Duke defense is allowing 41 points per game over the last two weeks as Clemson and UConn threw all over Manny Diaz's defense. Virginia is a well balanced team, and even if Morris misses this game, they'll have a shot to win the game.