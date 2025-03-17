Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Nebraska Transfer Princewill Umanmielen | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 21 Princewill Umanmielen EDGE Sophomore 13 Tackles, 5 Solo Tackles, 3 TFLs, 0.5 Sack, 1 Pass Defended Nebraska 43 Luke Hasz TE Sophomore 26 Catches, 324 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 12.5 YPC Arkansas 46 Dashawn Womack EDGE Sophomore 8 Tackles, 4 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 4 Passes Defended LSU 56 De'Zhaun Stribling WR Redshirt Junior 52 Catches, 882 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 17 YPC Oklahoma State 57 Patrick Kutas IOL Junior 4 Games, 4 Starts Arkansas 77 Trey Wallace WR Redshirt Junior 46 Catches, 720 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 15.7 YPC Penn State 96 Delano Townsend IOL Redshirt Freshman 12 Games, 11 Starts UAB 98 Jaylon Braxton CB Sophomore 2 Passes Defended Arkansas

Last season, Lane Kiffin guided Ole Miss to accomplishing a major feat that the school hadn't in a while. 2024 was the second straight season of the team winning at least 10 games. The last time the Rebels were able to win 10 games in back-to-back years was in 1959 and 1960, the latter being the school's only national championship season. Despite a few mishaps, it's clear the Kiffin has led this program to a level of winning they haven't experienced in a while.

Now, the Kiffin and the rest of his staff enters 2025 with a haul of talent coming in through the portal. Ole Miss convinced eight top 100 transfers to jump ship and move to Oxford. What's amusing is that Kiffin was able to poach a couple of SEC rivals in Arkansas and LSU. Ole Miss added two edge rushers which was a need as several departed. One of those new edge rushers brought in, is actually the brother of one of the departures.

While Princely Umanmielen is heading to the NFL, Princewill is getting ready to step in and take his sibling's place. Princewill spent his last two seasons at Nebraska and has two years of eligibility remaining. Over his stint with the Cornhuskers, the Texas product logged 35 tackles. He's a highly athletic individual who can serve as a hybrid linebacker. He's great at getting to the QB and is capable in coverage.

The other edge rusher joining Princewill is LSU's Dashawn Womack. Like the Nebraska transer, the former Tiger has two years of eligibility. Unlike with the aforementioned Umanmielen, Womack still has lots to prove at the NCAA level. The Baltimore native only appeared in eight games last year as a rotational piece in LSU's deep linebacking room. He only recorded eight takedowns in 2024.

He will most likley be used in a similar light to Ole Miss' top transfer addition, a pass rush heavy player that could be a starter at the start of the season. Adding to the incoming flux of defensive talent is cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who's coming in from Oklahoma State. Braxton is the biggest question mark of this class as he had his 2024 season cut short after just two games, due to a knee injury that was misdiagnosed as just a minor ailment. He was seen as the Razorbacks' top DB before the injury.

However, his freshman season in 2023 was promising. The sophomore from Frisco, Texas was given Freshman ALL-SEC honors by the conference's coaches. He led all Arkansas defensive backs with eight pass break-ups. The potential is there for him to be a great corner at the college ranks. he just needs to recover well and stay healthy. Coming along from Arkansas with Braxton are tight end Luke Hasz and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.

Hasz fills a need at the position since the Rebels' top tight end, Caden Prieskorn is leaving for the pros. The Bixby, Oklahoma native is a solid pass catcher that fits the mold of Kiffin's offense. With plenty of game-breaking targets on the outside, Hasz doesn't have to be the focal point of the Rebels' passing scheme. If anything, he'll pair up with returnee Dae'Quan Wright and form another formidable duo at the position group that will help and contribute towards the developments of their new starter at QB.

Meanwhile, Kutas is expected to be an immediate starter on the interior of the offensive line. Last year was a forgettable one for the young man from Memphis. He only appeared in four games due to back injury that dated back to 2023. While the injury raises concern on how he'll perform at Ole Miss, Kutas is a high-reward type of player as he is versatile. He will most likely play on one of the guard spots but he has seen time at left tackle in the past.

Another interior offensive lineman also arrives from UAB in the form of Delano Townsend. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Townsend will add some nice size and experience to a unit that's losing tons of it. Last year he appeared in all 12 of the Blazers' games and made 11 starts. Lastly, Lane Kiffin is also bringing in two receivers from the top 100, De'Zhaun Stribling from Oklahoma State, and Trey Wallace from Penn State. Both will fill massive voids left by Tre Harris and Antwane Wells Jr. Both Wallace and Stribling are straight ballers and will allow Ole Miss to keep running their pass-heavy offense.

Purdue Transfer Dillon Thieneman | Soobum Im/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 4 Dillon Thieneman S Sophomore 104 Tackles, 70 Solo Tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 Sack, 7 PD Purdue 8 Isaiah World OT Redshirt Junior 13 Starts, All-Mountain West Honorable Mention Nevada 15 Makhi Hughes RB Redshirt Sophomore 1,401 Rushing Yards, 15 Touchdowns, 5.3 YPC Tulane 25 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Senior 13 Starts, Second-Team All-Big Ten USC 54 Alex Harkey OT Senior 12 Starts, Third-Team All-Sun Belt Texas State 67 Theran Johnson CB Redshirt Junior 53 Tackles, 40 Solo Tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 INTs, 10 PD Northwestern

Oregon was able to scoop up tons of great talent during the winter portal window. The Ducks are again stocking up for another potential National Championship run after a disappointing loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Do you want a transfer portal class filled with day-one starters? Look at the Ducks' class. The biggest thing to take away from this class is that Oregon beefed up its offensive line.

The team lost a great number of lineman from last year, especially three of their starters. To compensate, they replaced the missing parts with some of the most talented offensive linemen in the portal. Isaiah World will be able to shine for a power conference program after being underrated at Nevada. The same can be said for Alex Harkey, arguably the best offensive lineman for Texas State last season. Both will fill the voids at tackle left behind by Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius.

USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon also comes into the fold to help bolster the interior of the line. Despite being on a mediocre Trojans squad, Pregnon still flourished as he was named Second-Team All-Big Ten. He was the shining light of a USC line that allowed only 15 sacks in 2024. Oregon also had to replenish the running back room with the departure leading rusher Jordan James.

They did so by signing the best running back in the portal, Makhi Hughes. Hughes dazzled the G5 ranks. While Ashton Jeanty stole all the spotlight, the former Tulane standout established himself as the best tailback in the American Athletic Conference. In his two years with the Green Wave, the Alabama native ran for over 1,000 yards and combined for 22 rushing touchdowns. He is a feature back and will fill that role in Eugene.

Lastly, the team added a couple pieces to the secondary. Dillon Thieneman comes in from Purdue and Theran Johnson comes from Northwestern. Oregon is poaching two of the Big Ten's best defensive backs, away from conference rivals. Thieneman is a physical, tackling machine, Over his two years at Purdue, the Indiana native 210 takedowns, 144 of them being solo tackles.

He was fifth in the nation in solo tackles last year. Meanwhile, Johnson can be the lockdown corner that Oregon needs in the defensive backfield. He racked up 10 passed defended against and picked off two passes. Expect him to be matched up against the opponent's top target each week. Oregon got a major haul here. This portal class will help them contend for a national title once again in 2025.