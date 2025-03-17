Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Duke Transfer Maalik Murphy | Lance King/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 48 Maalik Murphy QB Redshirt Sophomore 2,933 Yards, 26 Touchdowns, 12 Ints, 60.3 CMP% Duke

This move was a surprising one. Oregon State is heading into 2025 still in a cloud of uncertainty. The Beavers are still trying to find their way after the demolition of the PAC-12 and went through a mediocre 5-7 season in 2024. As of this point, there is some reason for optimism in Corvallis. It seems as if the Beavers have a quarterback that will give them the chance to improve this upcoming season. Maalik Murphy is joining the third school of his career.

He has two more year of eligibility left and this should be the final destination for him. Murphy is a talented pocket passer that can deliver darts, espcially in tight spaces over the middle. While he's not a scrambler, Murphy is mobile and can extend plays. The California product can throw on the run with precise accuracy. His arm strength is great. His performance helped Duke exceed expectations after they were picked to finish 11th in the ACC Preseason Poll. OSU will benefit greatly from this addition after having mediocre Gevani McCoy and Ben Gulbranson take all the snaps under center in 2024.

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 94 Bradley Weaver EDGE Redshirt Junior 44 Tackles, 24 Solo Tackles, 15 TFLs, 8.5 Sacks, 1 FR, 3 FF Ohio

Talk about surprising transfer commitments from the top 100. Even mediocre Rutgers was able to get someone. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of another 'mid' year. RU finished a characteristic 7-6 in 2024. Heading into 2025, it will be hard to imagine they will finish with a better record considering they have to play teams like Oregon, Ohio State, Illinois, and Penn State. However, there is still some reason for optimism in New Jersey with a good transfer portal class.

Their top get is Bradley Weaver from Ohio. Weaver made his name known with the MAC's Bobcats as he became the one of the conferences top pass rushers. Over the last two seasons, the Ohio native combined for 14.5 sacks. Now, the First Team ALL-MAC performer takes his talents to Piscataway and will help replenish the bulk of depth lost on the defensive line. The Knights lost four notable defensive lineman in Aaron Lewis, Kyonte Hamilton. Malcom Ray, and Troy Rainey. The 94th ranked transfer has one year of eligiblity remaining.