Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Pitt DL Sincere Edwards will enter the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/rDVVP3ybz9 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 27, 2024

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 100 Sincere Edwards EDGE Freshman 17 Tackles, 8 Solo Tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 Sacks, 2 Passed Defended Pittsburgh

UCF was able to add one of the top 100 transfers and it's the man who earned the final spot in the rankings. The Knights will look to turn a page with former disgraced Nebraska coach Scott Frost leading the way. It's been a rough transition for UCF into the Big 12. After going 6-7 in 2023, the Knights regressed to a 4-8 mark last year. Now, with a a new coach, the program is looking to get back to where they were at the end of the 2010s. Frost in entering his second stint at UCF coach.

UCF picked up a nice piece in former Pitt edge rusher Sincere Edwards. The arrival of Edwards probably has to be the most interesting story of any transfer in the portal. The Orlando native originally committed to his hometown Knights before flipping his commitment to the Panthers. With Pitt, Edwards broke out as a part of the rotation and racked up three sacks in limited action. With established production at the P4 level, Edwards will raise his production as a starter with UCF and will help bolster a pass rush unit that only recorded 22 sacks a year ago.

San Jose State Transfer DJ Harvey | Soobum Im/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 40 Keeshawn Silver DL Redshirt Junior 26 Tackles, 14 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack Kentucky 89 DJ Harvey CB Redshirt Junior 58 Tackles, 40 Solo Tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 Sacks, 4 Ints, 6 Passes Defended San Jose State

Things just keep getting worse at Souther Cal. Lincoln Riley is heading into his fourth season at USC. If things don't get better, it is expected that questions would be asked about his job security moving forward. The Trojans went from 11 wins, to eight, and then to seven last year. An improvement in win total must be seen in 2025. As is the case with any Riley coaches team, defense is an issue. USC was able to add a couple of pieces that they hope help improve the unit's production.

Their top get is former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. Silver is coming off his best statistical season as a college player. After having two forgettable season at North Carolina, Silver got a chance for more playing time with the Wildcats. He played in all 12 games for UK last season and was great in his role as a rotational piece, even recording his first career sack. Now, he will be promoted to a starter role with USC, taking over for Gavin Meyer at the nose tackle spot.

Hopefully, he will play a role in USC getting to the quarterback more. The Trojans only recorded 21 sacks in 2024. The team also needed some help in the secondary too. USC's pass defense was the unit's worst trait. The team ranked 98th in pass defense, giving up an average of 235.8 yards per game. To help improve this, Riley picked up DJ Harvey. Harvey is coming in from San Jose State.

Last year was his best season. For the local Spartans, Harvey dominated and established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the Mountain West. His four interceptions were tied for second in the conference. He was named Second Team ALL-Mountain West and is a very physical corner despite his 5-foot-11 frame. He plays bigger than his size. USC's secondary was depleted after the season so this was a big acquisition.