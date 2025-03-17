Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Washington State Transfer Wayshawn Parker | Soobum Im/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 80 Wayshawn Parker RB Freshman 137 Carries, 735 Yards, 4 TDs, 5.4 YPC Washington State

2024 was an uncharacteristic season for the Utah Utes. Kyle Whittingham's crew started 4-0 before enduring a seven-game losing streak that derailed their season. The 5-7 campaign was the program's first losing season since 2013. The Utes were able to attract one top 100 transfer and it feels a need they desperately needed to find a solution for. 1,000-yard rusher Micah Bernard is now trying to fina a career in the pros.

So, Utah was able to get the services of a very promising tailback in Wayshawn Parker. Parker was a true freshman last season and was immediately given the role as the Cougars top running back. He didn't disappoint as he nearly rushed for 1,000 yards himself and probably could've done so with a better offensive line. With experience of being the lead man, there will be no issues in him taking that responsibility at Utah. He was named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year.

Louisville Transfer Monroe Mills | Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Tranferring From 74 Monroe Mills OT Redshirt Senior 11 Games, 10 Starts, Honorable Mention ALL-ACC Louisville

Virginia is slowly heading in the right direction under Tony Elliot. After back-to-back three-win season in his first two years, Elliot guided UVA to an improvement of two wins in 2025. Now, the next step is to ge the Cavaliers to their first bowl game since 2019. Elliot got a big addition in the form of Monroe Mills. Mills will be playing for his fourth team when he joins the Cavs for spring ball.

However, despite the constant shuffling, Mills is an excellent offensive tackle. The native of Columbia, Missouri was a big piece of Louisville's offensive line. He made 10 starts, five each at the left and right tackle positions. He missed two games last year due to minor injuries but he's been very durable over his career. Mills will help mightily in pass protection, as he only allowed one sack in 300 passing plays, according to PFF. His addition is also important considering that Elliot is adding to the talent base, not trying to patch up a hole opened up by a departure.