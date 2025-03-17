Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele has committed to #Cal



He is the number 1 ranked QB in Hawaii. Keawe Sagapolutele is currently a 3 star, but it's very likely he'll become a 4 star soon



This guy has some ridiculous arm talent!#GoBears

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats (High School) Transferring From 26 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele QB Freshman 3,404 Passing Yards, 46 Touchdowns, 3 INTs, 70.5 CMP % Oregon

Cal's only get in the top-100 transfers is a guy who hasn't played one college snap yet. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is the most unique name you'll find in the top 100 due to him being a high school recruit. The 6-3 quarterback is the top-ranked high school player in Hawaii for this year's recruiting class. He originally committed to Cal before spurning the Golden Bears to join Oregon this past December. Then, 32 days after he committed to Oregon, he flipped once again to his original college choice through the portal.

Sagapolutele placed a high emphasis on early playing time. He was with the Ducks during the postseason. Through that, the Hawaiian saw the future outlook on the Oregon quarterback room. Oregon will have a new passer as Dillion Gabriel is gone. However, there are three legitimate options they have: Dante Moore, Austin Novosad, and 2025 signee Akili Smith Jr.

He sensed doubt over if he was going to get a chance. So he used a short five-day window after the Ducks Rose Bowl loss to get his way back to Berkely. While Cal is a team that should look for options through the portal, Sagapolutele will have a chance to compete for the Cal starting job. At James Cambell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

He broke Gabriel's state record and is now Hawaii's all-time leading high school passer. During his last year, the young gun threw for almost 3,500 yards, 42 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Sagapolutele is known for his arm strength and his ability to throw the deep ball with precision. There are things that many scouts need him to improve on, such as his mobility, but there's no doubt he has the tools to be an effective quarterback at the college level, on a power conference team.

Purdue Transfer Will Heldt | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 24 Will Heldt EDGE Sophomore 56 Tackles, 37 Solo Tackles, 10 TFLs, 5 Sacks, 1 FR Purdue

Everyone knows that Dabo Swinney despises the transfer portal. He wants to stick to the old-school route of recruiting classes and developing talent. Well, Clemson got one top 100 transfer from the portal. That's edge rusher Will Heldt from Purdue. The Carmel, Indiana native has seen time at linebacker but has excelled the most at as an end. Last season, he was great for a terrible Purdue team. Clemson did lose two defensive lineman. So they replenished the position group a bit while at the same time, adding a tremendous talent that will contribute right away.

Tulane Transfer Darian Mensah | G Fiume/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 50 Darian Mensah QB Redshirt Freshman 2,723 Yards, 22 TDs, 6 Ints, 65.9 CMP% Tulane

Yes, Duke was able to steal somebody from the top 100. Even more importantly, it's their next starting quarterback. The Blue Devils convinced Tulane transfer Darian Mensah to arrive in Durham. This was an obvious need for Duke. They lost their starter, Maalik Murphy, to Oregon State in a surprising move. They also lost backup Grayson Loftis to Charlotte. Manny Diaz and Duke are getting a guy who can come in and keep their solid play going. His completion percentage was tops in the AAC. Duke has won at least eight games in each of the past three seasons and now they have the key that will keep that trend going.