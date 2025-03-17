Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

California Transfer Fernando Mendoza | Andrew Wevers/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 14 Pat Coogan IOL Redshirt Junior Notre Dame 20 Fernando Mendoza QB Redshirt Sophomore 3,004 Yards, 16 TDs, 6 Ints, 68.7 CMP% California

Indiana ended 2024 with a dissapointing loss to in-state rival Notre Dame in the first round of the CFP. However, that shouldn't damper the surprisingly great year the Hoosiers had. The basketball school had their best season in football since they made the Rose Bowl in 1967. 2024 is now the school's first double-digit win season. Now, they need to transition. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke is done.

So what did Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers do? Get another proven starter through the portal. Fernando Mendoza is coming in from Cal to take over the play-calling duties. IU did lose Tayven Jackson to UCF so this was a must. Mendoza still has two years of eligibility left and he's shown some great potential in his first two seasons at Cal. He might fully blossom under Cignetti at IU and become one of the top passers in the country. This is a big splash for Indiana.

For their new quarterback, the Hoosiers were able to grab Pat Coogan from Notre Dame. Coogan was a key contributor to the Fighting Irish reaching the National Championship. He started most of the season as he filled in for Ashton Craig at the center spot. The reason why he left was due to a lack of clarity on how much playing time he would get at Notre Dame if he had stayed. They already have a deep offensive line. Now, he'll get guaranteed playing time at upstart Indiana.

South Dakota EDGE Mi'Quise Grace has committed to Kentucky. Huge pickup for the Wildcats as Georgia made it a difficult decision over the last few days.https://t.co/003eLpjsLV pic.twitter.com/3weJ8CbAQq — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) January 12, 2025

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 70 MiQuise Grace EDGE Sophomore 64 Tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 9.5 Sacks, 3 Passed Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles, 2 Fumble Recoveries South Dakota 97 Alexander Wollschlaeger OT Senior 12 Games, First Team ALL-MAC Bowling Green

The Wildcats from Lexington are coming off their first losing season since 2020. The program will have some excitement heading into spring camp with the addition of two top-100 transfers. The first is edge rusher MiQuise Grace from South Dakota. Last year, he dominated the FCS ranks. He was named a First Team All-American by both the AP and Phil Steele. He was also named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Grace will get a chance to show he can play SEC ball and help improve a Kentucky pass rush that ranked 73rd in sacks.

Kentucky lost four offensive lineman to the portal. That includes tackle Courtland Ford, who bolted to UCLA. The Wildcats started their preparation for 2025 with the addition of one top 100 player coming to Lexington. That is former Bowling Green tackle Alexander Wollschlaeger. The native of Aurora, Illinois was one of the MAC's best offensive lineman and even made First Team all-conference. He's been one of the mainstays on BGSU's front five. He's played in 12 games for each of the last three seasons. He will be somebody Kentucky fans will be glad to have, especially if they improve in 2025.