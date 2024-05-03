10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
The Boise State Broncos are the only team on the list that is not part of a Power Five (or, soon to be, Power Four) conference.
While the Broncos’ blue field has become somewhat (in)famous amongst college football fans, the team has an incredible 41-21 road record over the past decade.
Boise State repeatedly travels to big-name programs to kick off its season and frequently stuns teams that were expecting an easy win at home.
In 2019, the Broncos defeated the Florida State Seminoles, BYU Cougars, and Colorado State Rams on the road to earn a No. 19 ranking in the final CFP Poll.