10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
A newcomer to the SEC, the Sooners are the last team under 40 road wins on this ranking.
Over the last decade, Oklahoma has had an astounding 39 away wins despite playing some top-tier programs on the road. The Sooners have lost just 11 times over the past 10 years, averaging just over one road loss per season.
The Sooners have stood atop the Big 12 for years on end throughout the decade and have dominated the conference that was once ruled by the perennial Texas Longhorns.
As Oklahoma and Texas take their talents to the SEC, the Sooners may be bumped down this list a few spots but it will be difficult for teams to surpass their 78 percent win rate on the road.