Fans react to Pat McAfee announcing his return to College GameDay
Pat McAfee is back, folks.
Whether you like the outspoken college football personality or not, he's returning to College GameDay for the 2024 season after there was speculation that his one-year run on the show was about to be cut short.
The former Colts punter turned podcaster and college football personality posted a short video on X on Wednesday announcing the news and, as you can imagine, not everyone was thrilled.
Now I get it, he appeals to a lot of college kids because he has that loud party animal personality that would fit right in at your nearest frat house, but he's such a polarizing figure on the show that you either love what he brings to the table or you can't stand him. There's truly no in-between.
Social media saw the news on Wednesday and reacted accordingly. Like I said, the reactions were mixed, but we do know that not everyone is a fan of the news.
Fans react to Pat McAfee's return to College GameDay
Here are some of the best reactions to the McAfee news.
The reactions are clearly mixed but there are more fans out there excited about the news of the return than there are disappointed fans. It seems like he appeals to the younger crowd and that's who is watching and attending College GameDay anyways.
McAfee will continue to bring that "it's way too early for this" energy every Saturday and probably continue to split opinions on him right down the middle.
I'm still trying to figure out if I'm happy about the news. Maybe it'll have a reverse-aging affect on our dear Lee Corso.