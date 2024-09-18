It's very clear why Bowling Green could give Texas A&M a serious challenge

𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 & 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀:

BGSU is No. 21 in the nation with seven sacks and since the start of the 2022 season the Falcons have 78 sacks, which is No. 15 in the nation over that span 😤#ToTheMoon 🤝 #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/creJckD0Fk