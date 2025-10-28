Power Ranking college football fan bases who still want their coach fired

For a season that started with so much hype, the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill has gotten off to a disastrous start. GM Mike Lombardi coined this team the 33rd team relating them to an NFL program which ages really poorly when the team looks terrible coached. The Tar Heels are currently 2-5 with an 0-3 record in ACC Play.
This team will likely end the season with more cancelled documentaries than ACC wins speaking to how the bad stories off the field relate to the play on the field. The biggest saving grace for Bill Belichick may be the fact that this team's starting to show signs of improvement while he currently has 38 recruits committed.
The biggest key for Bill Belichick this season aside from winning games has to be quieting the outside noise as every week a new story makes him look worse.
Not promoting Drake Maye, the best asset North Carolina has right now was one of the dumbest decisions Belichick could make.
We're only two seasons into the Jonathan Smith era in East Lansing and it looks like the Spartans need to go back to the drawing board. The Spartans are just 3-5 with an 0-5 record in Big Ten play and all signs point toward this team needing to find a new coach. The offense and defense are equally bad while when you watch the team they look uninspired.
Things have gotten so bad for Michigan State that even Magic Johnson is voicing his frustration with the team.
Many have pointed to Jonathan Smith continuing to play Aiden Chiles as a massive problem, yet he continues to play every week.
As a whole, when a team like Indiana becomes one of the best programs in the Country in the same time frame, it becomes hard to defend keeping Smith.
Ever since Mark Stoops almost took the Texas A&M job, things haven't been the same for the Kentucky Wildcats. Over the last two seasons, Kentucky is just 6-13 with a 1-12 record in SEC play which has gotten the fanbase to the point where they're just waiting for Mark Stoops to be fired. In this NIL era, Stoops just may not be the best option and with a former Wildcats assistant in Jon Sumrall expected to take a bigger job if Stoops isn't fired the Wildcats may not get a better candidate.
Kentucky fans have watched every week as Florida and LSU have moved on from coaches with a far better record than Stoops and wish they'd make the same move.
Some Wildcats fans are just waiting until they see the news that Kentucky has finally fired Mark Stoops.
Even with an exciting new era starting for the basketball program, Kentucky fans have reached the point where they're calling for AD Mitch Barnhart's job.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations