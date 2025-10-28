Power Ranking college football fan bases who still want their coach fired

For a season that started with so much hype, the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill has gotten off to a disastrous start. GM Mike Lombardi coined this team the 33rd team relating them to an NFL program which ages really poorly when the team looks terrible coached. The Tar Heels are currently 2-5 with an 0-3 record in ACC Play.

This team will likely end the season with more cancelled documentaries than ACC wins speaking to how the bad stories off the field relate to the play on the field. The biggest saving grace for Bill Belichick may be the fact that this team's starting to show signs of improvement while he currently has 38 recruits committed.

The biggest key for Bill Belichick this season aside from winning games has to be quieting the outside noise as every week a new story makes him look worse.

Not promoting Drake Maye, the best asset North Carolina has right now was one of the dumbest decisions Belichick could make.

According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related.



That's clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye's electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills. — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) October 6, 2025

We're only two seasons into the Jonathan Smith era in East Lansing and it looks like the Spartans need to go back to the drawing board. The Spartans are just 3-5 with an 0-5 record in Big Ten play and all signs point toward this team needing to find a new coach. The offense and defense are equally bad while when you watch the team they look uninspired.

Things have gotten so bad for Michigan State that even Magic Johnson is voicing his frustration with the team.

It’s been hard for me to cheer for my Michigan State Football team. They are 0-5 in the Big Ten, the offense is lacking imagination, and the team overall looks uninspired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 27, 2025

Many have pointed to Jonathan Smith continuing to play Aiden Chiles as a massive problem, yet he continues to play every week.

For those who haven't watched Michigan State this year, Aiden Chiles is not having a bad day. This is who he has been all season. He is clearly not the answer. Jonathan Smith's refusal to make a change will cost him his job. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/LrIi519LKt — ᴅavid ʀᴜᴅᴅ (@daverudd) October 26, 2025

As a whole, when a team like Indiana becomes one of the best programs in the Country in the same time frame, it becomes hard to defend keeping Smith.

Why does Jonathan Smith have a job today?



They have no signature wins, no identity, and they are not competitive



3-11 against the Big 10 losing 8 of the last 9 by double digits



Vanderbilt and Indiana are in the Top 10. What’s MSU’s excuse? pic.twitter.com/JDE6A93M62 — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) October 27, 2025

Ever since Mark Stoops almost took the Texas A&M job, things haven't been the same for the Kentucky Wildcats. Over the last two seasons, Kentucky is just 6-13 with a 1-12 record in SEC play which has gotten the fanbase to the point where they're just waiting for Mark Stoops to be fired. In this NIL era, Stoops just may not be the best option and with a former Wildcats assistant in Jon Sumrall expected to take a bigger job if Stoops isn't fired the Wildcats may not get a better candidate.

Kentucky fans have watched every week as Florida and LSU have moved on from coaches with a far better record than Stoops and wish they'd make the same move.

Florida and LSU firing their head coaches mid season meanwhile Mitch Barnhart waiting to see if Mark Stoops can break 5 wins in his 13th season pic.twitter.com/1cpZslRBQv — Kentucky Stan (@kentuckycatz) October 27, 2025

Some Wildcats fans are just waiting until they see the news that Kentucky has finally fired Mark Stoops.

Me seeing all these SEC schools firing their coaches and waiting for the "Kentucky is parting ways with Mark Stoops" notification pic.twitter.com/1zStfjBsvt — Jason Ence (@jasonuk17) October 27, 2025

Even with an exciting new era starting for the basketball program, Kentucky fans have reached the point where they're calling for AD Mitch Barnhart's job.