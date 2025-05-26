2 Teams That Could Disappoint in the Big Ten in 2025

The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in college football. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship. Some Big Ten teams will compete in the upcoming 2025 season, but some could shockingly disappoint us.

Here are the two teams that won't have a good start or an impressive season in the Big Ten.

1) Indiana

The Hoosiers had a successful season in the first year under coach Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, a season that no one saw it coming. However, the Hoosiers made the playoffs and lost to Notre Dame 27-17 in the inaugural 12-team CFP game. This team could be a disappointment for the new season, but not in an exaggerated way.

Will they win 11 games again? It isn't very certain. We need to see if quarterback Fernando Mendoza can produce and lead this team to a higher level than Kurtis Rourke.

Rourke got drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback is a critical position in football.

Indiana has been busy this Spring. The Hoosiers added defensive lineman Kelian Wyatt, offensive lineman Stephen Daley, and wide receiver Jonathan Brady to the program.

Mendoza needs good wide receivers to throw the ball, too. Brady could be an answer to that solution. It looks and feels like a different Hoosiers team. There's no doubt that Cignetti will come prepared for the season. The team will win at least 8 or 9 games this season.

2) Michigan

The Wolverines must rally and pull off some magic without their Head coach, Sherrone Moore.

The season is off to a rocky start because Moore will be suspended at the beginning. Without Moore's game plan strategy and execution, the Wolverines wouldn't have pulled off that big win last season against their rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines also won big in the bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines are not as good as they were two seasons ago. Last season, there were signs of a promising future, but from a Big Ten Conference standpoint, we're expecting a big disappointment.

October will be a big test for the program as they will face teams such as Wisconsin, USC, Michigan State, and Washington.