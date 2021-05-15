SWAC Football: Reggie Stubblefield and Harry Ballard transfer to FBS schools
By Dante Pryor
Prairie View A&M corner Reggie Stubblefield and Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Harry Ballard III transfer to FBS schools as graduate transfers.
Two SWAC football players have left their respective schools to finish their collegiate careers as graduate transfers. Prairie View A&M cornerback Reggie Stubblefield and Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Harry Ballard III are headed to the FBS.
Stubblefield is headed to Kansas State. Here is what he had to say:
"“It’s a marathon, not a sprint when you mention the goals I’m chasing.’ To the first university that ever sent me a letter, I thank you. It’s funny how God brings us all back together,” Stubblefield wrote. “Kansas State University, I’m Committed.”"
Stubblefield gives the Wildcats much-needed veteran depth at cornerback and special teams. While at Prairie View, Stubblefield was a captain, starting 45 games with 141 tackles and four interceptions.
More from Saturday Blitz
- Michigan State vs. Maryland: Location, time, prediction, and more
- ACC Power Rankings: Can #4 FSU overthrow Clemson at Death Valley East?
- Most heartwarming social media reactions to Nick Chubb’s injury
- Ranking college football’s top 10 quarterbacks after Week 3
- Things are going to get much darker for the Houston Cougars
What Wildcats’ head coach Chris Klieman is excited about is Stubblefield’s knack for blocking kicks on special teams.
Ballard’s football journey has had several stops. The St. Louis native began his college career at a junior college, then signed with Missouri. After leaving the team, Ballard signed with UAPB. In his first year with the team, Ballard led the Golden Lions in receptions and yards.
This spring, Ballard was part of a group of receivers that helped quarterback Skyler Perry lead the Lions to the SWAC Football’s West division title. Ballard entered the portal soon after the loss to Alabama A&M.
Ballard gives the Wolfpack a reliable playmaker who can win out of the slot and in the boundary. In addition, the move to FBS gives Ballard a larger stage in which to impress draft scouts as well.