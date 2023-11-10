4 college football matchups that have never happened before, but should
By Bryan Peraza
Matchups between programs that have never played each other in college football are a huge dream for fans of the programs and the sport in general, and we’ll bring some notorious examples.
Over the last few years, college football teams and their scheduling efforts to bring great matchups to their fans have gotten much more significant, with many of them like Ohio State vs. Alabama (2027-28) or USC vs. Ole Miss (2025-26) highlighting an exciting slate of non-conference games that go from next season all the way up to the 2030’s.
As we all know, strength of schedule heavily favors a team’s chance to compete for the national championship and benefits the two schools in various ways like the coverage and resources both will get.
However, fans have felt that maybe there are matchups that could fit just fine into their favorite teams’ schedules aside from the already announced games, with a special touch added into them because of a single reason.
Those matchups have never been played before.
Today, we will take a look at four matchups that have never taken place on the gridiron before, ranging from historical matchups to more recently requested ones.
As an added bonus, I’ll be mentioning reasons for the particular matchups being selected, like the ties between the programs or how exciting they would actually be, and potential dates for them to be scheduled as a non-conference home-and-home series.
Just to clarify once again, to be eligible, the matchup must have never happened on the field as of writing, as well as not being officially confirmed (yet) and have a big appeal and backstory (so matchups like Alabama vs. Indiana or Kansas vs. Ohio State won’t be included).