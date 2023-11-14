Oregon football: 3 future opponents the Ducks should schedule
By Bryan Peraza
3. Texas Longhorns
Last meeting: 2013
All-time series: Texas leads 4-2
If some of you have checked Twitter (or X) for conversations about the College Football Playoff, most people are debating about the three highest ranked one-loss teams on who deserves a spot in the playoffs, with those teams being Alabama, Texas, and of course, Oregon.
The Longhorns and Ducks (who will both be in new conferences starting next season) have met six times in the gridiron, with Texas winning the first four matchups until Oregon’s historic 2000 Holiday Bowl win, which lead the Ducks to their first ever 10-win season, later, in 2013, Oregon destroyed Texas in the Alamo Bowl by a score of 30-7.
Of course, those Longhorn teams are nothing when compared to the team that is playing really well right now and will very likely fight with the Ducks for a spot in the playoff (unless some upsets happen), so maybe an hypothetical matchup between Oregon and Texas would help settle down the debates once in and for all.
The Oklahoma Sooners were considered for this spot, but thanks to the fewer number of games played between their biggest rivals and the Ducks and the aforementioned CFP debate, the Longhorns take the edge, and, surprisingly, the two teams haven’t played on campus since 1971 and Oregon has never hosted Texas in Autzen Stadium (albeit they did play the Ducks in Portland in 1947).