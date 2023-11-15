How Maryland football could cause chaos in the CFP race
By Austin Lloyd
Maryland football has a noteworthy game awaiting them as they enter Week 12. If they win, the CFP hunt could be grossly altered.
I think all of us can agree that at least today, the Michigan Wolverines are feeling the most validated of any team in college football.
By winning their game against Penn State in Happy Valley by two scores (in spite of both the Nittany Lions being their mightiest foes to date and the last-minute absence of legendary head coach Jim Harbaugh), they have proven that they are capable of handling virtually any challenge that comes their way.
But while this is all well and good for the Wolverines, what could come from it if this reinforced confidence goes to their heads? The short answer is an upset loss in a trap game; the long answer is a result that can topple the college football hierarchy as we know it and potentially send the CFP committee’s plan for the playoff into a climatic tailspin — and it all runs through the Maryland Terrapins.