Texas Tech football: What’s next after losing Tyler Shough to the portal?
By John Strong
On Sunday evening, Texas Tech football quarterback Tyler Shough announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Shough’s next team will be his third team.
Shough played at Oregon, where he had 1,703 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns in two seasons. He started seven games in 2020.
Shough said this on Twitter. “Though I wish my time here could have been different, I believe everything happens for a reason, and hard work will prevail. It is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and look for a new opportunity to play a full year and pursue my goal of being an NFL QB.”
Shough then transferred to Texas Tech in 2021, where he battled injuries, but still had 2,922 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns during his three seasons with the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said this about Shough on Twitter: “During my time with Tyler, he has proven to be a strong leader in our locker room with an unmatched work ethic and knowledge of the game. Most importantly, he is a graduate of Texas Tech University and will forever be remembered for the numerous wins he helped lead this program to the past three seasons.”
What is next for Texas Tech?
Texas Tech had Behren Morton come in when Shough got hurt. Morton has had 1,410 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions in eight games. The Red Raiders also have four-star freshman Jake Strong, who will be great in a few seasons.