Auburn Football: 3 bold predictions for the Iron Bowl
The biggest day of the year in the state of Alabama is upon us. It is Iron Bowl week, and even with that unfortunate loss to New Mexico State, excitement is never lacking when Auburn football hosts Alabama.
Before the loss to the Aggies, Auburn seemed like it had begun to figure things out. The Tigers had strung together three straight victories, all over SEC opponents and all by fairly comfortable margins. The streak was capped by a 48-10 beatdown of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The back half of this season is chaotic, but that’s nothing new for Auburn. There’s a sizable chunk of fans, on both sides of the Iron Bowl, who recognize that last week’s result doesn’t necessarily mean the Tigers won’t put up a fight against Alabama.
When Auburn is at home, anything is possible. Nick Saban has lost five Iron Bowls in his time at Alabama, and four of those defeats occurred at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
College football fans argue about what the best rivalry in the sport is, and it typically comes down to either the Iron Bowl or the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. While The Game is undoubtedly a tremendous feud, there isn’t a series in college football that matches Auburn-Alabama for unpredictability.
So, as we approach the most chaotic rivalry in the sport, let’s make some bold predictions.