Top 5 quarterback targets for Nebraska football in transfer portal
3. Kyle McCord
This would make a lot of sense for both sides. Kyle McCord is a proven winner. He won 11 games as a starter for Ohio State last season.
The quarterback also threw 24 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions. Ohio State fans might not appreciate McCord, but he would be an upgrade for Nebraska football.
The problem is that McCord also has plenty of suitors. One issue is that, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com, McCord doesn’t want to play against Ohio State. The Huskers are scheduled to travel to Columbus next year, so that’s one thing working against the Huskers.
I also don’t know that anyone on the Nebraska staff has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks for the NFL. That’s another obstacle for Nebraska football to get over.
But if you look at the defense, the running game, and the young talent on both sides of the ball, it would be a great fit if McCord can get over going back to Columbus as an opposing quarterback.