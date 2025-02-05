2025 College Football Win Totals Released: Surprises and Front-Runners revealed

As we inch closer to spring practices, the first set of win totals for the 2025 college football season has arrived, and there’s already plenty to talk about.

While it’s still early in the offseason, these numbers give us a sneak peek at which programs are poised for big seasons and where some surprises might pop up.

Let’s break it down by conference and see who’s projected to make noise this fall. (Win Totals Via On3).

ACC: Clemson Leads the Pack

Clemson is once again the team to beat in the ACC, with their win total set at 9.5. After a solid 2024 season, expectations remain sky-high for Dabo Swinney’s squad. Right behind them, Louisville and Miami are both projected at 8.5 wins, suggesting they could be in the mix for the conference title if they can capitalize on key matchups.

North Carolina rounds out the top contenders at 7.5 wins, and with Bill Belichick stepping in as head coach, fans are curious to see if he can steer the Tar Heels to a bowl game in his first season.

Clemson: 9.5

9.5 Louisville: 8.5

8.5 Miami: 8.5

8.5 North Carolina: 7.5

Big 12: Kansas and Iowa State in the Spotlight

In the Big 12, Kansas and Iowa State are both projected at 7.5 wins, showing how evenly matched the conference could be in 2025.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado team is set at 6.5 wins, keeping them in the bowl conversation despite some key departures, including Sanders' sons and star player Travis Hunter heading to the NFL. What's interesting here is that we don't see BYU's projection, who very well may be the favorite to win the conference title.

Iowa State: 7.5

7.5 Kansas: 7.5

7.5 Colorado: 6.5

Big Ten: A Three-Way Tie at the Top

The Big Ten is shaping up to be a battlefield, with Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State all sitting at 10.5 wins. These programs are expected to be in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.

Michigan and Indiana are each projected at 8.5 wins, while USC’s transition into the conference sees them starting at 7.5. Iowa rounds out the early numbers at 6.5 wins, hinting at a potentially tough season ahead for the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State: 10.5

10.5 Oregon: 10.5

10.5 Penn State: 10.5

10.5 Michigan: 8.5

8.5 Indiana: 8.5

8.5 USC: 7.5

7.5 Iowa: 6.5

SEC: Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee Neck-and-Neck

Over in the SEC, it’s no surprise to see Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee all projected at 9.5 wins. These programs are expected to be heavyweights in the conference title race. Alabama and LSU are close behind at 8.5 wins, reflecting the high expectations that come with their storied histories. Florida, on the other hand, is sitting at 6.5 wins, which could indicate another challenging season for the Gators unless they turn things around quickly.

Georgia: 9.5

9.5 Texas: 9.5

9.5 Tennessee: 9.5

9.5 Alabama: 8.5

8.5 LSU: 8.5

8.5 Florida: 6.5

Independent: Notre Dame’s High Hopes

Notre Dame, fresh off a trip to the national championship game, is pegged at 10.5 wins, suggesting they’re once again in the College Football Playoff hunt. The Fighting Irish have a solid foundation returning and could very well be poised for another big season in 2025.

Notre Dame: 10.5

Read More