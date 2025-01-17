2025 Heisman Trophy: The Top 7 early candidates to win the prestigious award

The 2025 Heisman Trophy race is already heating up, with fans eagerly debating who might take home college football’s top honor.

After Travis Hunter's historic win as a two-way player last year, this season brings a fresh lineup of contenders ready to shine. Here are seven players to watch:

1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik turned heads in 2024 with his impressive progress throughout the season. Despite a shaky opener against Georgia, he rallied to throw for over 3,300 yards and 33 touchdowns, helping the Tigers claim the ACC Championship. With another year to refine his skills, Klubnik could solidify himself as one of college football’s elite quarterbacks.

2. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Penn State fans have plenty to be excited about with Drew Allar under center. The junior quarterback posted nearly 2,900 passing yards with 21 touchdowns in 2024, showing off elite arm strength and poise. If he builds on last year’s success, Allar could elevate both his Heisman chances and the Nittany Lions’ playoff hopes.

3. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

As a freshman in 2024, Ryan Williams proved he’s a star in the making. With over 850 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, including a 75-yard game-winner against Georgia, Williams showed the potential to dominate at the college level. If Alabama’s passing game improves, Williams might follow in the footsteps of Crimson Tide receivers like DeVonta Smith and secure Heisman consideration.

4. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

South Carolina’s late-season surge was powered by the electric play of LaNorris Sellers. His ability to excel mainly as a runner helped the Gamecocks finish 9-3, including a six-game winning streak. Sellers' dynamic style makes him a fan favorite and a serious contender for college football’s biggest prize.

5. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State has another potential Heisman candidate in Jeremiah Smith. The freshman phenom hauled in nearly 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2024, dazzling fans with highlight-reel catches. With his big-play ability and the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense, Smith could put up monster numbers this season.

6. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love was a touchdown machine in 2024, finding the end zone in all 12 games for the Fighting Irish—a feat that set a school record. Love’s ability to break tackles and accelerate in the open field made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. With over 900 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last season, Love has the tools to put up even bigger numbers in 2025, especially with quarterback Riley Leonard moving on.

7. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The spotlight will be brighter than ever for Arch Manning in 2025. After patiently waiting for his turn, the nephew of Peyton and Eli is ready to lead the Longhorns’ offense. With Texas looking to make a statement on the national stage, Manning’s performance could be key to both the team’s success and his Heisman campaign.

