2025 NFL Combine: Invited players and performance tracker

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3, bringing together 329 of the top prospects in college football.
As one of the most anticipated pre-draft events, the combine will feature workouts, interviews, and measurements that could significantly impact draft stocks.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes lead the list of invitees with nine total players apiece invited to the NFL Combine. After those three, it's the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish with six invitees apiece.
Below is a comprehensive list of all invited players and the school that they represent.
Alabama
- Jalen Milroe, QB
- CJ Dippre, TE
- Robbie Ouzts, TE
- Tyler Booker, OL
- Tim Smith, DL
- Malachi Moore, DB
- Que Robinson, DL
- James Burnip, P
- Jihaad Campbell, LB
Arizona
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR
- Jonah Savaiinaea, OL
- Tyler Loop, K
Arizona State
- Cam Skattebo, RB
Arkansas
- Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB
- Andrew Armstrong, WR
- Isaac TeSlaa, WR
- Eric Gregory, DL
- Landon Jackson, DL
Auburn
- Jarquez Hunter, RB
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR
- Eugene Asante, LB
- Jalen McLeod, LB
Boise State
- Ashton Jeanty, RB
- Ahmed Hassanein, DL
Boston College
- Drew Kendall, OL
- Ozzy Trapilo, OL
- Cam Horsley, DL
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL
Cal
- Teddye Buchanan, LB
- Marcus Harris, DB
- Nohl Williams, DB
- Craig Woodson, DB
Cincinnati
- Corey Kiner, RB
- John Williams, OL
- Luke Kandra, OL
Clemson
- Phil Mafah, RB
- Jake Briningstool, TE
- Marcus Tate, OL
- Payton Page, DL
- Barrett Carter, LB
- R.J. Mickens, DB
Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders, QB
- LaJohntay Wester, WR
- Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
- Travis Hunter, DB
Florida
- Graham Mertz, QB
- Montrell Johnson Jr., RB
- Chimere Dike, WR
- Cam Jackson, DL
- Jason Marshall Jr., DB
- Jeremy Crawshaw, P
Florida State
- Joshua Farmer, DL
- Azareye’h Thomas, DB
- Ryan Fitzgerald, K
Georgia
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Jared Wilson, OL
Indiana
- Kurtis Rourke, QB
- CJ West, DL
Iowa
- Kaleb Johnson, RB
- Connor Colby, OL
- Sebastian Castro, DB
- Jermari Harris, DB
- Jay Higgins, LB
Kansas
- Devin Neal, RB
- Cobee Bryant, DB
- Mello Dotson, DB
Kentucky
- Deone Walker, DL
- Maxwell Hairston, DB
Louisville
- Tyler Shough, QB
- Ashton Gillotte, DL
- Quincy Riley, DB
LSU
- Mason Taylor, TE
- Emery Jones Jr., OL
- Will Campbell, OL
- Sai’vion Jones, DL
- Bradyn Swinson, DL
- Zy Alexander, DB
Michigan
- Donovan Edwards, RB
- Myles Hinton, OL
- Colston Loveland, TE
- Mason Graham, DL
- Kenneth Grant, DL
- Josaiah Stewart, DL
Minnesota
- Max Brosmer, QB
- Aireontae Ersery, OL
- Jah Joyner, DL
- Justin Walley, DB
Missouri
- Brady Cook, QB
- Luther Burden III, WR
- Theo Wease Jr., WR
- Armand Membou, OL
Nebraska
- Isaiah Neyor, WR
- Thomas Fidone II, TE
- Ty Robinson, DL
- Tommi Hill, DB
Notre Dame
- Riley Leonard, QB
- Beaux Collins, WR
- Mitchell Evans, TE
- Howard Cross III, DL
- Benjamin Morrison, DB
- Xavier Watts, DB
Ohio State
- Will Howard, QB
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB
- Emeka Egbuka, WR
- Quinshon Judkins, RB
- Donovan Jackson, OL
- Jack Sawyer, DL
- JT Tuimoloau, DL
- Cody Simon, LB
- Jordan Hancock, DB
Oklahoma
- Ethan Downs, DL
- Danny Stutsman, LB
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB
Oregon
- Dillon Gabriel, QB
- Jordan Burch, DL
- Josh Conerly Jr., OL
- Ajani Cornelius, OL
Penn State
- Tyler Warren, TE
- Kobe King, LB
- Jaylen Reed, DB
- Kevin Winston Jr., DB
Pittsburgh
- Konata Mumpfield, WR
- Branson Taylor, OL
- Gavin Bartholomew, TE
South Carolina
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
Stanford
- Elic Ayomanor, WR
Tennessee
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR
- James Pearce Jr., DL
Texas
- Quinn Ewers, QB
- Jaydon Blue, RB
- Matthew Golden, WR
- Alfred Collins, DL
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL
Texas A&M
- Shemar Turner, DL
- Nic Scourton, DL
UCLA
- Moliki Matavao, TE
- Oluwafemi Oladejo, DL
- Jay Toia, DL
USC
- Woody Marks, RB
- Jaylin Smith, DB
Utah
- Brant Kuithe, TE
- Karene Reid, LB
Virginia Tech
- Jaylin Lane, WR
- Dorian Strong, DB
Wisconsin
- Joe Huber, OL
- Jack Nelson, OL
- Hunter Wohler, DB