2025 NFL Combine: Invited players and performance tracker

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3, bringing together 329 of the top prospects in college football.

As one of the most anticipated pre-draft events, the combine will feature workouts, interviews, and measurements that could significantly impact draft stocks.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes lead the list of invitees with nine total players apiece invited to the NFL Combine. After those three, it's the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish with six invitees apiece.

Below is a comprehensive list of all invited players and the school that they represent.

Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB

CJ Dippre, TE

Robbie Ouzts, TE

Tyler Booker, OL

Tim Smith, DL

Malachi Moore, DB

Que Robinson, DL

James Burnip, P

Jihaad Campbell, LB

Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL

Tyler Loop, K

Arizona State

Cam Skattebo, RB

Arkansas

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB

Andrew Armstrong, WR

Isaac TeSlaa, WR

Eric Gregory, DL

Landon Jackson, DL

Auburn

Jarquez Hunter, RB

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR

Eugene Asante, LB

Jalen McLeod, LB

Boise State

Ashton Jeanty, RB

Ahmed Hassanein, DL

Boston College

Drew Kendall, OL

Ozzy Trapilo, OL

Cam Horsley, DL

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL

Cal

Teddye Buchanan, LB

Marcus Harris, DB

Nohl Williams, DB

Craig Woodson, DB

Cincinnati

Corey Kiner, RB

John Williams, OL

Luke Kandra, OL

Clemson

Phil Mafah, RB

Jake Briningstool, TE

Marcus Tate, OL

Payton Page, DL

Barrett Carter, LB

R.J. Mickens, DB

Colorado

Shedeur Sanders, QB

LaJohntay Wester, WR

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

Travis Hunter, DB

Florida

Graham Mertz, QB

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB

Chimere Dike, WR

Cam Jackson, DL

Jason Marshall Jr., DB

Jeremy Crawshaw, P

Florida State

Joshua Farmer, DL

Azareye’h Thomas, DB

Ryan Fitzgerald, K

Georgia

Trevor Etienne, RB

Dominic Lovett, WR

Arian Smith, WR

Xavier Truss, OL

Nazir Stackhouse, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

Smael Mondon Jr., LB

Malaki Starks, DB

Jared Wilson, OL

Indiana

Kurtis Rourke, QB

CJ West, DL

Iowa

Kaleb Johnson, RB

Connor Colby, OL

Sebastian Castro, DB

Jermari Harris, DB

Jay Higgins, LB

Kansas

Devin Neal, RB

Cobee Bryant, DB

Mello Dotson, DB

Kentucky

Deone Walker, DL

Maxwell Hairston, DB

Louisville

Tyler Shough, QB

Ashton Gillotte, DL

Quincy Riley, DB

LSU

Mason Taylor, TE

Emery Jones Jr., OL

Will Campbell, OL

Sai’vion Jones, DL

Bradyn Swinson, DL

Zy Alexander, DB

Michigan

Donovan Edwards, RB

Myles Hinton, OL

Colston Loveland, TE

Mason Graham, DL

Kenneth Grant, DL

Josaiah Stewart, DL

Minnesota

Max Brosmer, QB

Aireontae Ersery, OL

Jah Joyner, DL

Justin Walley, DB

Missouri

Brady Cook, QB

Luther Burden III, WR

Theo Wease Jr., WR

Armand Membou, OL

Nebraska

Isaiah Neyor, WR

Thomas Fidone II, TE

Ty Robinson, DL

Tommi Hill, DB

Notre Dame

Riley Leonard, QB

Beaux Collins, WR

Mitchell Evans, TE

Howard Cross III, DL

Benjamin Morrison, DB

Xavier Watts, DB

Ohio State

Will Howard, QB

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Emeka Egbuka, WR

Quinshon Judkins, RB

Donovan Jackson, OL

Jack Sawyer, DL

JT Tuimoloau, DL

Cody Simon, LB

Jordan Hancock, DB

Oklahoma

Ethan Downs, DL

Danny Stutsman, LB

Billy Bowman Jr., DB

Oregon

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Jordan Burch, DL

Josh Conerly Jr., OL

Ajani Cornelius, OL

Penn State

Tyler Warren, TE

Kobe King, LB

Jaylen Reed, DB

Kevin Winston Jr., DB

Pittsburgh

Konata Mumpfield, WR

Branson Taylor, OL

Gavin Bartholomew, TE

South Carolina

Raheim Sanders, RB

Joshua Simon, TE

Nick Emmanwori, DB

Stanford

Elic Ayomanor, WR

Tennessee

Dylan Sampson, RB

Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR

James Pearce Jr., DL

Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB

Jaydon Blue, RB

Matthew Golden, WR

Alfred Collins, DL

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL

Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL

Nic Scourton, DL

UCLA

Moliki Matavao, TE

Oluwafemi Oladejo, DL

Jay Toia, DL

USC

Woody Marks, RB

Jaylin Smith, DB

Utah

Brant Kuithe, TE

Karene Reid, LB

Virginia Tech

Jaylin Lane, WR

Dorian Strong, DB

Wisconsin