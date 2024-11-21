3 Bold Predictions: No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas
Buffs to cover the spread (BetMGM: -2.5)
As aforementioned, Colorado is currently in the ascendancy. Under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the Buffs program has circled the wagons and is sitting in second place within the Big 12 standings.
The team appears to be getting stronger week by week, and in turn, looks primed for a conference championship crown and College Football Playoff appearance. Meanwhile, Kansas, whom began the season ranked in the AP Top 25, has limped along to a 4-6 record. And whilst the Jayhawks nipped Big 12 table setters Brigham Young last week, it seems rather ambitious to believe that Kansas will make things interesting against the storming Buffaloes this upcoming Saturday.
Therefore, I’m taking Coach Prime and company to spoil Jalon Daniels’ senior day. The Buffs will not only win, but they’ll cover BetMGM’s -2.5 point spread.
Watch: No. 16 Colorado vs Kansas | Saturday, Nov. 23rd | 3:30 PM ET | FOX