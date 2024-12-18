3 Bold Predictions: No. 7 Notre Dame vs No. 10 Indiana

With anticipation now palpable, the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is nearly upon us. There’s a certain mystique about this format, one that many believe will bring the sport closer to its community, mainly the on-campus first round slate of games. Of the four matchups taking place this weekend, none have bigger in-state implications than the one kicking off some 40 miles east of Lake Michigan.

Here are three bold predictions for the CFP’s first in-state matchup, Notre Dame vs Indiana.

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price will each reach pay-dirt

Without a doubt this season, the Notre Dame offense has been fueled by its two-headed tailback monster in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. The interchangeable starters have scampered to a combined 1,606 rushing yards on 7.2 yards per carry. In addition, Love and Price have collectively rushed for 22 touchdowns as well — Love has actually scored via the ground in each of the Irish’s 12 games, which set a new school record.

Come Friday night from South Bend, expect the dynamic duo to run roughshod over their in-state brethren, the Indiana Hoosiers. Both Love and Price will reach the end zone en route to an impressive offensive display by the Fighting Irish.

Take the over (BetMGM: 51.5)

It’ll be a frosty affair under the lights as Friday’s forecast features temps in the 20's at game-time, according to The Weather Channel. However, don’t except this variable to play much of a factor in terms of offensive efficiency. With both programs residing in Indiana, the two outfits should be accustomed to the frigid temperatures.

In addition, the Hoosiers (40.3) and the Irish (39.8) respectively rank second and third in the FBS in points per game, according to Team Rankings. And whilst Indiana is known for its aerial assault, which high winds could in fact play a factor, Notre Dame’s forte offensively is its ground game, which is pretty much immune to weather conditions.

Lastly, Notre Dame (7 out of 12) and Indiana (9 out of 12) combined to hit the over of 51.5 points in 66 percent of its games this season. Hence, I’m taking the over in this game.

Notre Dame to cover the hefty spread (BetMGM: -7.5)

Friday night’s game from South Bend marks the beginning of a new chapter in college football, that of the 12 team playoff. It’ll be the first on-campus playoff game that the sport has ever seen. As such, Notre Dame Stadium will be rocking, the gold and blue rally towels will be swaying, and the Fighting Irish football team will bring a bone-chilling attitude out onto the field!

Whether it’d be from head coach Curt Cignetti or his mercurial talent in quarterback Kurtis Rourke, Indiana has spoken with brash and bravado throughout the season and in lead-up to this in-state battle. The Hoosiers believe that they belong at the table. Indiana believes that it has staying power within the sport. Whelp, come Friday night, the Hoosier state’s flagship university is going to get schooled on the field of play by college football’s flagship program, Notre Dame.

I’m taking Coach Free’s Fighting Irish to win and cover the spread.

Watch: No. 7 Notre Dame vs No. 10 Indiana | Dec. 20th | 8pm ET | ABC and ESPN

ESPN’s College GameDay (LIVE from South Bend): 3:30pm ET | ESPN

