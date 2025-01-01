3 college football teams that need to buy Quinn Ewers for 2025 season

Quinn Ewers, the quarterback currently playing for the Texas Longhorns, has found himself at the center of a whirlwind of speculation.

With Arch Manning poised to take over the starting job next season, rumors are swirling that Ewers could be on the move again, thanks in no small part to the widespread issue of tampering in college football. According to reports, Ewers might command as much as $6 million in NIL deals if he decides to transfer, a figure that speaks volumes about his value on the open market.

As the dust settles in Austin and Texas is still in the College Football Playoff race, the question becomes not just where Ewers could land but which programs are best positioned to make a compelling case for his services.

3 College Football Teams That Need to Buy Quinn Ewers for 2025

1. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is always looking for his next big quarterback, and with Jaxson Dart likely heading to the NFL, the Rebels will need a proven playmaker under center. Ole Miss isn't afraid of a little tampering, so this fits the bill.

Known for his explosive arm and ability to stretch the field, Ewers could thrive in Kiffin’s high-octane offense. Ole Miss also boasts a deep roster of talented pass-catchers, making it an ideal destination for a quarterback looking to shine.

The SEC is as competitive as ever, and a showdown between Ewers and Manning in a potential SEC Championship game would be must-watch football. For Ewers, this move could be the perfect stage to rebuild his draft stock and showcase his skills against top-tier competition.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is focused on the "here and now" of winning in 2024, but no Riley Leonard next year leaves the Fighting Irish in need of a big move. If Notre Dame wants to remain a legitimate national contender, they need someone who can activate the offense.

Could Ewers be that guy? If he can get healthy, he'd have a stable of talent around him and that would go a long way in him regaining confidence and helping lead the Irish in 2025.

3. Miami Hurricanes

Miami is staring down a tough 2025 season unless they can upgrade their quarterback situation. With Cam Ward leaving and Emory Williams unlikely to be the answer, the Hurricanes, honestly, could be staring at a 7-5 season.

Enter Quinn Ewers.

A player of his caliber could immediately make Miami a contender in the conference, giving the Hurricanes the firepower they need to compete with teams like Clemson, SMU, and Louisville.

Ewers would bring stability, but he would still need playmakers around him. Miami isn't a sure-fire CFP contender with Ewers, but they're a sure-fire miss without him.

