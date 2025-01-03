3 most embarrassing losses of the College Football Playoff

The 12-team College Football Playoff has given us a couple of classics but, honestly, most of the games have just been relatively uncompetitive.

Several first-round matchups — particularly Indiana and SMU's losses — led many national analysts to jump the gun on calling for massive changes to the playoff. However, as we got into the second-round, we saw some results that stood directly in the face of how the narrative was spun.

Now, as we look towards the semifinals, there are just four teams remaining: Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Two of these four teams will play for the national title, while the others will be sent packing.

Looking back at the College Football Playoff thus far, though, here's a look at the three most embarrassing losses.

3. Tennessee Volunteers (vs. Ohio State)

The Tennessee Volunteers spent the better part of two weeks buying up tickets for an "Orange Invasion" of Ohio Stadium. Tennessee gear was seen being sold outside of the stadium prior to the matchup, but as soon as kickoff happened, all competition went out the door.

Ohio State jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back, finishing off the Volunteers to the tune of 42-17, ending any hopes of an upset bid. There was plenty of orange inside of Ohio Stadium to start the game, but by the end, there was nearly none to be found.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (vs. Notre Dame)

The Georgia Bulldogs were considered the No. 2 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. They were without starting quarterback Carson Beck, sure, but they had two weeks to prepare and Gunner Stockton looked just fine in the second half against Texas in the SEC Championship game back in early December.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has been the model of consistency. Well, the Bulldogs were anything but that on Thursday night. Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead and bullied Georgia around, coming away with a 23-10 win over the Bulldogs. For reference, that 13-point defeat margin was actually less than Indiana's (27-17) when the Hoosiers played in South Bend.

1. Oregon Ducks (vs. Ohio State)

The Oregon Ducks went a perfect 13-0 with a Big Ten Championship, but the Rose Bowl was a completely different story.

Oregon beat Ohio State once this year, but they Ducks were completely out-classed, out-coached, and out-played in every single facet of the game on Wednesday. For a team that had spent the latter half of the college football season ranked No. 1 in the country, that was certainly an embarrassing defeat.

Oregon ended up losing 41-21, but the game could've been worse than that, honestly.

