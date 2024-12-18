3 possible coaching candidates to replace Jake Dickert at Washington State

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert is making a major career move, leaving Pullman to take over the same role at Wake Forest. This news comes amid a turbulent time for the Cougars, with several players and coaches exiting the program, including star quarterback John Mateer entering the transfer portal just two days prior.

WSU Athletic Director Anne McCoy addressed the shakeup, stating, “Jake informed me this morning that he’s accepted an offer outside of Washington State. Pete Kaligis will serve as acting head coach for the Holiday Bowl.”

Dickert, 41, departs with a 23-20 record over four years, including an impressive 8-4 season that earned the Cougars their bowl bid. Reflecting on his tenure, Dickert expressed gratitude via ESPN: “I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to lead Washington State. The relationships built here will remain a cherished part of my journey.”

His move to Wake Forest follows the sudden departure of Dave Clawson, leaving the Demon Deacons in need of leadership. Meanwhile, WSU faces a challenging rebuild, exacerbated by the transfer portal's impact. Twenty-two players, including seven starters, have left the program, and the Cougars are one of two remaining members of the now-decimated Pac-12 conference.

Dickert’s rise in Pullman began in 2021 when he stepped in as interim head coach after Nick Rolovich's firing. His ability to guide the team through a chaotic season earned him the permanent role.

3 possible replacements for Jake Dickert at Washington State

1. Brent Vigen (Montana State head coach)

Brent Vigen has built an impressive resume as the head coach of Montana State, where he has thrived in the ever-changing college football landscape. With two Big Sky championships and a stunning 46-9 record, Vigen has shown his ability to lead successful programs. While he’s known for his loyalty, having stayed in previous roles for extended periods, Washington State could present a new challenge worth pursuing.

Vigen’s expertise in developing talent and navigating the transfer portal could make him a perfect fit for a program in flux.

2. Dirk Koetter (Boise State offensive coordinator)

Dirk Koetter, currently the offensive coordinator at Boise State, could bring a wealth of experience and offensive innovation to the Cougars. With a history of winning seasons as a head coach at both Boise State and Arizona State, Koetter has proven his ability to lead programs to success. His expertise in offense, combined with his familiarity with the region, makes him an intriguing option for Washington State.

As Washington State begins its search for a new coach, fans are left to wonder what’s next for a program already navigating uncharted territory.

3. Bobby Hauck (Montana head coach)

A veteran in the coaching world, Bobby Hauck has a legacy of success at the FCS level, leading Montana to consistent playoff appearances and an FCS Championship game last season. Hauck’s ability to recruit nationally and build competitive teams in challenging environments is exactly what Washington State needs.

His experience with high-level FCS programs and his gritty approach to football align well with Pullman’s passionate culture.

