3 potential replacements for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin bolts to the NFL

Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss has been marked by some good and some bad, but some have to be wondering: Has he hit his ceiling in Oxford? Since his arrival in 2020, Kiffin has led Ole Miss to multiple successful seasons, including an 11-win campaign and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State in 2023.

Recently, rumors have linked Kiffin to potential NFL head coaching vacancies, notably with the Dallas Cowboys. Reports suggest that the Cowboys, following the departure of Mike McCarthy, are considering several candidates, including Kiffin, to take over the helm. Additionally, speculation has arisen about Kiffin being a candidate for the San Francisco 49ers' head coaching position, should it become available possibly next season.

Kiffin's previous NFL experience includes a stint as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2008, where he became the youngest head coach in NFL history at the time.

The possibility of Kiffin transitioning to the NFL raises questions about the future leadership of the Ole Miss football program.

Here's a look at three possible replacements for Lane Kiffin if he were to bolt for the NFL.

3 potential replacements for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss

1. Kenny Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham, the head coach at Arizona State University, has rapidly ascended the coaching ranks with his offensive acumen and leadership. In 2024, Dillingham led the Sun Devils to an impressive 11-3 record, securing the Big 12 Championship and earning a berth in the Peach Bowl. His remarkable turnaround of the program earned him the Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.

Dillingham's success at Arizona State, combined with his experience as an offensive coordinator at schools like Oregon and Florida State, showcases his ability to develop high-powered offenses and rebuild programs, making him a compelling candidate for Ole Miss.

2. Pete Golding

Pete Golding currently serves as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, a position he has held since January 2023 after a successful tenure at Alabama. Under his guidance, the Rebels' defense has shown significant improvement, in both scheming and recruiting.

Golding's familiarity with the program and the SEC landscape positions him as a strong internal candidate who could provide continuity and stability, ensuring that the team's recent successes are sustained. It seems like only a matter of time before Golding gets a head coaching position somewhere. Why not in Oxford if that spot were to open up?

3. Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze, currently the head coach at Auburn, has previous experience leading the Ole Miss program from 2012 to 2016. During his tenure, Freeze guided the Rebels to multiple bowl games and achieved significant victories, including back-to-back wins over Alabama.

Despite his departure amid NCAA violations, Freeze has rehabilitated his coaching career at Liberty, leading the Flames to national prominence, and now seems to have Auburn heading in the right direction. In the wild west of college football, why not bring back Hugh Freeze?

