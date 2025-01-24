3 powerhouse programs looking to potentially poach Jim Knowles from Ohio State

Reports suggest that Ohio State's defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, is a hot commodity in the coaching world right now. After helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship, multiple powerhouse programs are vying for his expertise.

According to reports from Football Scoop, schools like Oklahoma, Penn State, and Notre Dame are all making serious pushes to lure him away from Columbus.

The Sooners — led by Brent Venables — are reportedly feeling confident about their chances, prepared to offer a hefty salary to bring Knowles in to revamp their defense. Meanwhile, Penn State — which lost its Defensive Coordinator Tom Allen to Clemson — has allegedly put a competitive package on the table, exceeding Oklahoma’s reported offer, according to Football Scoop.

Notre Dame, having recently lost Defensive Coordinator Al Golden to the NFL, is also in the mix and eager to fill the void with a proven leader like Knowles.

Despite the growing interest from other programs, Ohio State isn't backing down. The Buckeyes are said to be well aware of the attention their defensive mastermind is receiving and are determined to keep him in their ranks. Knowles, currently under contract through 2026 with a significant buyout clause, finds himself in a prime position to weigh his options carefully.

One factor that could influence his decision is his personal life. Sources indicate that Knowles' fiancée resides in Oklahoma, adding an intriguing personal element to the mix. While Ohio State remains optimistic about retaining him, it's clear that Knowles has some big decisions to make as these programs continue to escalate their efforts.

For now, the ball is in Knowles' court, and it’s anyone’s guess where he’ll land.

Read More