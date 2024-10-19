3 Takeaways from Auburn's blown lead & deflating loss at Missouri
For three quarters on Saturday, it looked like Auburn was going to win its first SEC game of the season.
They entered the fourth with a 17-6 lead, then preceded to punt three times and give up two Missouri touchdowns, including one on a 17-play, 95-yard drive.
The 21-17 loss was another deeply frustrating day for Auburn, but it's become the norm in 2024.
1. Tigers are on to 2025
Auburn made it clear in the fourth quarter: this season is a wash.
Sure, the 2024 campaign has been a clear down season for weeks now, but Saturday's game could have created real momentum for this program. Before the loss, a bowl was still a possibility, and a strong second half of the season could have changed the vibes on the plains in a big way.
Instead, Auburn gave up the second Brady Cook came back into the game. The energy, of which there was already very little, completely disappeared, and the Tigers melted. It was pretty clear on Saturday that the talented players on this team are fed up, and the struggling players have improved very little. The sooner the offseason gets here for Auburn, the better.
2. Jarquez Hunter is back in the gameplan
One of the most inexplicable aspects of Auburn's offense in 2024 has been the sheer under-utilization of its best offensive player Jarquez Hunter. Coming into Saturday's contest, the running back was averaging just 13 touches a game.
Things were different on Saturday. Hunter carried the ball 19 times and caught two passes. His individual stat line was solid, gaining 57 on the ground and 28 through the air, but his real impact was felt across the entire offensive unit.
With Missouri keyed in on Hunter, Payton Thorne had one of his better statistical days through the air. In a rarity, he was able to avoid an interception, and the ball was spread around to the Tigers' young playmakers.
3. This team is attractive to portal QBs
It says a lot about the state of Auburn's QB play that a relatively good performance from Thorne still only mustered 17 points for the Tigers. This is Auburn's best option, and it's a good day when the QB doesn't throw multiple interceptions.
The Tigers are talented as can be around Thorne, but he is a sub par player. With a tailback like Hunter and weapons like Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, this offense should be electric.
If Hugh Freeze learned his lesson this year, and pursues a QB in the transfer portal, he'll be able to sell an offense loaded with weapons. This team is a QB away, and despite its struggles this season, an improvement at the sport's most important position can change this program's fortunes.