3 teams that will be in trouble if the SEC moves to a 9-game schedule

The SEC has been flirting with the idea of moving to a nine-game conference schedule for a while now, and Greg Sankey just mentioned that it could happen sooner rather than later.

On a recent appearance with Paul Finebaum, Sankey shared that the conference is looking at the College Football Playoff and making decisions based on what they believe would be in their best interest, including potentially moving to nine regular season conference games.

“Monday, Tuesday was SEC Athletics Directors only…We did talk about football scheduling,” Sankey said. “I don’t think it’s a secret that we have to figure out ’26. Much of the discussion is about should we play eight or nine games. That does transition into an analysis of the College Football Playoff, looking at what happened the first year of a twelve-team playoff.”

While that sounds exciting for fans who love seeing more big matchups, not every team in the conference would be thrilled about the change. Adding another SEC game means one fewer non-conference matchup, and for some teams, that’s a big deal.

While the heavyweights like Georgia, Alabama, and LSU would probably be just fine, some programs could find themselves in a really tough spot if they have to trade a manageable non-conference game for another SEC battle. Let’s take a look at three teams that could be in serious trouble.

1. Mississippi State

Mississippi State is already in for a grind in 2026, and if the SEC moves to nine conference games, it only gets worse. Right now, their non-conference schedule looks like this:

ULM (Sept. 5)

@ Minnesota (Sept. 12)

Troy (Sept. 19)

Tennessee Tech (Nov. 21)

If the SEC forces them to drop one, and it's not Minnesota, they'd lose one of their three built-in wins. That means they’d have to cut one of the other three—likely Tennessee Tech or ULM—and replace it with another SEC game. That’s not ideal.

Mississippi State already plays in one of the toughest conferences in college football, and now they might have to swap out a very winnable game for a matchup with, say, a team like Texas or Georgia. Bowl eligibility? Yeah, that just got a lot harder.

2. South Carolina

South Carolina fans might want to brace themselves if the SEC expands the schedule because the Gamecocks’ 2026 slate is already looking rough. Here’s what they’ve got lined up:

Miami (Sept. 5)

Towson (Sept. 12)

@ Clemson (Nov. 28)

The Gamecocks under Shane Beamer have improved, no doubt, but that current non-conference slate alongside nine SEC games — most likely breaking in a new quarterback assuming LaNorris Sellers goes pro — isn't ideal.

Two legitimately competitive opponents—Miami and Clemson—in the same season, and no "buffer" game between the SEC schedule and Clemson to close the season, which is something the Gamecocks love to do. Yikes.

If the SEC goes to nine games, that means they won’t have the luxury of scheduling another manageable in-state opponent or FCS foe to balance things out.

There’s no doubt South Carolina would love to swap out Miami for a lower-level team, but since that’s locked in, they could be looking at one of the hardest schedules in the country. When you’re already fighting for every win in the SEC, adding another conference opponent instead of a break in the schedule could be a nightmare.

3. Vanderbilt

Let’s be real—Vanderbilt already has a tough time in the SEC. And now, if the conference moves to a nine-game schedule, it’s only going to get worse. Here’s their current non-conference lineup:

Austin Peay (Sept. 5)

Delaware (Sept. 12)

NC State (Sept. 19)

Vandy usually stacks its non-conference schedule with winnable games (and for good reason), but 2026 is already looking a little tougher with NC State on there. If they don't get to schedule another out-of-conference win, that could be trouble for the Commodores.

A team that struggles to win even two or three SEC games per season now might have to add another loss to the column. It’s hard enough for Vanderbilt to stay competitive in the conference, and this could make it even harder.

