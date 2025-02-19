5 college football programs are in rarified air for the 2025 offseason

Five college football programs have separated themselves from the pack heading into the 2025 offseason, excelling in both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, according to reports from Athlon.

With roster-building becoming an art of balancing young talent and immediate impact players, only a select few have mastered the process.

The report shares that Auburn is making aggressive moves to turn things around after back-to-back losing seasons. Hugh Freeze’s Tigers locked in a top-10 high school class, including 5-star quarterback Deuce Knight, while also landing Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold to create serious competition at the position. Auburn’s focus on defensive talent suggests they’re looking to rebuild from the inside out.

Michigan is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing teams of 2025. After finishing 8-5 but picking up key wins over Ohio State and Alabama, the Wolverines brought in 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is expected to take the reins of the offense. They also secured a well-rounded transfer class to fill gaps left by departing players.

Texas A&M is another program trending upward after an eight-win season in Mike Elko’s first year. The Aggies landed one of the top high school receiver prospects in Jerome Myles while adding key talent through the portal, including a top-ranked wideout transfer. If they can maintain this momentum, A&M could be a serious SEC contender.

LSU remains a recruiting powerhouse, despite missing out on Underwood. Brian Kelly’s team still finished with a top-10 class and bolstered its offensive line through the portal, helping protect quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. After a disappointing 2024, the Tigers are making moves to return to championship contention.

Oregon, meanwhile, has solidified itself as one of the most complete programs in the country. After an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten title, Dan Lanning’s Ducks landed top-tier talent at both the high school and transfer levels. With a strong mix of experience and young playmakers, Oregon is in prime position to remain a national title threat.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out in the 2025 college football season, but these teams are at least showing progress in bringing in talent, and that's one of the cornerstones of any successful program.

