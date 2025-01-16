5 college football teams that won the winter Transfer Portal cycle

The winter window for the College Football Transfer Portal has come and gone, and most of the major players have found their new home.

We saw several schools suffer a ton of attrition, while others managed to keep the majority of their big contributors.

Though there are still a few decisions to be made, here's a look at the five schools who exited the winter Transfer Portal window feeling good about their team moving into the spring of 2025.

1. LSU Tigers

LSU dominated the transfer portal with a class that’s earned them the No. 1 spot, according to On3. They brought in a staggering 16 transfers, including several top-tier talents. Among the key additions is Patrick Payton, a dominant edge rusher, who transferred from Florida State. The Tigers also picked up standout defensive backs like Mansoor Delane and high-ceiling offensive linemen like Braelin Moore.

Though LSU lost 19 players to the Transfer Portal, the quality of the players they brought in seems to be what Tiger fans wanted to see. The biggest question for LSU heading into the rest of this offseason: Who's going to man the tackle positions on that offensive line?

2. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin once again proved why some call him the "Portal King." Ole Miss landed 21 players, earning the No. 2 spot in the portal rankings, according to On3. Their success came with standout additions like Princewill Umanmielen, a high-ranked edge rusher, and Caleb Odom, an athletic wide receiver. Kiffin’s strategy of adding proven playmakers has been one with a high ceiling, but also a low floor.

As he looks towards 2025, he's going to have to hope it works out for him.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech opened up the checkbook this offseason and brought in 17 strong commitments. Their transfer class includes highly rated offensive tackle Howard Sampson and tight end Terrance Carter, addressing key areas of need. The Red Raiders' portal success reflects their aggressive approach to building depth, positioning them as a legitimate Big 12 contender in 2025​​.

4. Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze’s transfer recruiting this offseason has been nothing short of stellar. Auburn added 15 transfers, including Eric Singleton Jr., a dynamic wide receiver with a 0.9500 rating. Freeze’s ability to pull in top-tier talent—particularly on offense—has fans optimistic that Auburn can regain its competitive edge in the SEC​​.

5. Clemson Tigers

Clemson’s approach to the portal may look modest on paper with just three transfers, but the impact is massive. The Tigers added Will Heldt, the top-rated edge rusher from Purdue, wide receiver Tristan Smith, and linebacker/edge Jeremiah Alexander, a former Alabama player. The real story here is Dabo Swinney adapting to the modern game while retaining nearly the entire roster—proving that Clemson's culture remains as strong as ever.

By keeping key pieces and adding impact players, Clemson has quietly positioned itself for another championship run​ — and this time we mean national championship.

Read More