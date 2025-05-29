5 Most Impactful Uncommitted 2026 Prospects

For this article, I am going to break down 5 prospects that could make the most impact on a recruiting class. These are prospects that could help shape the recruiting class for the team in the 2026 class. It is not necessarily the best players in the class, this is the most impact, even though there are many top prospects on this list.

1) Landon Duckworth, QB, Jackson, Alabama

Landon Duckworth is a consensus 4-star quarterback who has a chance to be a good quarterback in college. He has the skills to be an excellent quarterback, and whoever lands him will get someone they could count on to start down the road. This looks like a two-team battle between Ole Miss and Alabama for his commitment. For either team, this would be a massive get for the 2026 class. This could be a tough blow for Alabama and Head Coach Kalen DeBoer if they cannot land Duckworth. DeBoer is trying to return to recruiting prominence, and landing a prospect like Duckworth would go a long way towards that success.

2) Johnnie Jones, OT, Tampa, FL

Johnnie Jones is a massive offensive tackle from Miami, Florida, who is a talented player. He is a consensus 4-star prospect who would be a great addition to anyone's recruiting class. It sounds like Penn State, Miami, UCLA, and Florida State are all in the running for his commitment. It would be a massive get for any of these teams to get an offensive lineman like this.

3) Tristian Givens, EDGE, Columbus, GA

Tristian Givens is a consensus 5-star prospect from Columbus, GA. He has the size, speed and athleticism to be a menace in college. The surprising thing is that it appears Georgia is not in the running for his services. It looks like it is down to Tennessee, Florida State, USC and Texas A&M.

4) Calvin Russell, WR, Miami, FL

Calvin Russell is a 6'5 freak of an athlete who is a 5-star prospect. Where he will end up, it sounds wide open as if he has cast a wide net. All 3 Florida schools (Florida, Florida State, and Miami) seem like they are in the running as they are trying to keep him home. Also, surprising Syracuse is in the mix for his talent as Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown has tried to sell his programs to top players.

5) Oscar Rios, QB, Downey, CA

Oscar Rios is a top 10 quarterback prospect who is not committed yet. He has a chance to come into college program and eventually be a difference maker. Rios is that talented of a prospect.