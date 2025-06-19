Ryder Lyons is a consensus 5-Star quarterback in the 2026 class with a chance to be a truly special player for whoever he commits to play for and when he eventually gets on the field. He has the size, athletic ability, and throwing ability to be a legit quarterback in college eventually. The 5-star has set a commitment date for June 24th, so we are less than a week away from his commitment.

Now, the other part of the story is that Lyons is going on a two-year mission trip because he is a member of the Latter-Day Saints faith, so he will not be playing until the 2027 season. From all reports going forward, it is down the Oregon and BYU as he recently cancelled a visit to USC.

What landing Ryder Lyons would mean for Oregon

Oregon is coming off a 13-1 season where they won the Big Ten Championship. Head Coach Dan Lanning has done a good job building a strong program in just 3 years leading the program. The current 2026 class for the Ducks has been underwhelming, as they currently rank 36th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports with only 8 commits. Adding a player like Lyons would be a shot in the arm for the recruiting class, and it would allow him to lead the class and help him recruit other players to the class. Even though he will not be available until the 2027 season, Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have pressed hard to get the commitment from Lyons. This would be a massive victory for Lanning and the Ducks if they got a commitment from Lyons.

What landing Ryder Lyons would mean to BYU

BYU under Kalani Sitake is coming off an 11-2 season and has built a strong program. They were the 1st school to offer Lyons and have constantly been in touch with him throughout the process. They also had the final visit for Lyons, which can always play a role. If Lyons commits to BYU, it could be more than just a football decision since he is a member of the LDS faith and BYU is a school that is mostly people of the LDS faith. Also, BYU and players going on mission trips is nothing new to them. This commitment would be one of the biggest in BYU's recent history if they could land Lyons.

