5-star recruit flips from Georgia to SEC rival, and the reason won't shock you

Another day, another top recruit flipping schools.

5-star defensive lineman Justus Terry had been committed to Georgia for quite some time, with Kirby Smart and his staff building a relationship with him since his middle school days. But just when Bulldogs fans thought he was a lock, Terry stunned the recruiting world by flipping to Texas.

Was it about player development? Coaching style? A lifelong dream to play for the Longhorns? Not exactly. When asked about his decision, Terry didn't mince words.

“I don’t know how else to say it—just a straight-up better NIL package.”

That’s it. That’s the reason.

And he's not alone, by any stretch of the imagination. All of college football recruiting has teetered towards the brink of NIL packages.

NIL Is Changing the Game—Literally

For years, the recruiting process was built on relationships, development, and tradition. Schools worked tirelessly to convince top talent to commit based on their program's success, coaching staff, and chance to compete at the highest level. Now? In the NIL era, money talks louder than anything else.

Texas didn't have to out-recruit Georgia in the traditional sense. They didn’t have to win Terry over with a decades-long track record of elite defensive line development. They just had to offer a financial package too good to turn down.

And let’s be honest—who can blame him? College football is now a business, and players are getting paid crazy amounts of money to play for a school.

Will This Backfire on Texas?

It’s fair to wonder whether Terry’s commitment to Texas is built to last. We've already seen how NIL-driven commitments can be a double-edged sword. If money was the deciding factor in flipping from Georgia to Texas, what happens when another school comes along with an even bigger offer?

Georgia fans might be frustrated now, but the transfer portal has made it easier than ever for players to change their minds—again. If Terry ever has second thoughts, there’s little doubt that Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs would welcome him back with open arms.

The Reality of Modern Recruiting

This situation isn't unique to Terry or Texas—it’s the new normal in college football. Schools with deep NIL resources have a massive advantage, and recruits aren’t afraid to chase the best financial opportunities.

For some fans, it’s disappointing to see recruiting shift this way. Others see it as long overdue compensation for players who generate millions for their schools. No matter where you stand, one thing is clear—big-time college football is now as much about the money as it is about the game.

And in this case, Texas simply had the biggest check.

