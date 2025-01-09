5 Transfer Portal landing spots emerge for Georgia QB Carson Beck

Carson Beck's decision to enter the transfer portal has sent shockwaves through the college football world. The Georgia quarterback, who previously announced his plans to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, is now preparing for a different kind of transition.

His unexpected move comes after suffering a UCL injury during the SEC Championship, which sidelined him for the rest of Georgia’s postseason run, including the Sugar Bowl.

Despite the setback, Beck’s career numbers are impressive. The former four-star recruit has thrown for nearly 8,000 yards and 58 touchdowns in his time with the Bulldogs. However, his 2024 season was a mixed bag—he threw 28 touchdowns but also notched 12 interceptions, with three multi-interception games. With one year of eligibility left, Beck is set to be one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal and could command a lucrative NIL package wherever he lands.

As Georgia moves forward without Beck, fans are already speculating where the Jacksonville native could end up next. For programs in need of a proven quarterback, Beck's experience in high-pressure games and SEC competition makes him a game-changing option.

Here's a look at five potential emerging candidates for Carson Beck's services.

1. Miami Hurricanes

If Miami wants to remain competitive in the ACC, the Hurricanes are in dire need of a quarterback. No offense to Emory Williams, but nothing about that second half performance against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl exudes confidence heading into the offseason.

There have been rumors that Miami was one of the schools potentially bidding on Quinn Ewers (Texas quarterback), but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

If Miami wasn't going to win the Ewers sweepstakes, it makes sense that the Hurricanes might go after an experienced player like Beck to make a run at an ACC Championship next season, where their schedule is more than favorable. For now, it seems that the Hurricanes are the heavy favorite to land Beck.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin is hoping to make a run at the SEC in 2025 after yet another year of falling short in 2024. The Rebels have already recruited some pieces from the Transfer Portal that have them set up as a contender for next season, but there are still question marks, particularly at quarterback.

Ole Miss will lose starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to the NFL Draft.

The Rebels have yet to bring in a quarterback and, right now, it would seem that the job could be between Austin Simmons and AJ Maddox, neither of which have garnered much significant playing time. We also know that Ole Miss has been shopping around for a quarterback in the Transfer Portal, but has yet to pull in the name that they've been waiting. Could Carson Beck be that guy?

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is losing Riley Leonard and the Fighting Irish have had a trend of snagging high-level quarterbacks to come lead the program for a season.

Sam Hartman couldn't quite get them over the hump, but Riley Leonard proved that the job can be done, leading the Irish to a deep run through the College Football Playoff and an 11-1 regular season record.

The big question here: Does Notre Dame do it again?

Carson Beck is the exact type of quarterback you'd want if you're an Irish fan. He has proven that he has a talented arm — when healthy — and his experience would be nice for a team that will lose some pieces off its offense next season. The major piece set to return? RB Jeremiyah Love.

With Love returning, you don't need to pair him with a quarterback who can "do it all." You need a quarterback who can manage the game, get the ball out to his play-makers, and keep his composure. Beck may not be elite, but he's proven he can do those things.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Jacolby Criswell may be a returning starter, but it's clear that Bill Belichick is trying to revamp things in a major way in Chapel Hill. Outside of Criswell, North Carolina has Purdue transfer Ryan Browne and true-freshman Bryce Baker on the roster.

If Belichick is serious about making a major statement, what better way to do it than with one of the top names in the Transfer Portal?

Criswell may very well be the answer in Chapel Hill, but nothing about last season should make Tar Heel fans believe that he's going to be an elite option for them in 2025. If UNC is looking to make a legitimate run at the ACC Championship, they need to upgrade quarterback — in addition to a lot of other positions, as well.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe is gone and many Alabama fans are excited to see what's next, but what lies behind Milroe is a vast web of inexperience.

Freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt junior Ty Smpson are slated to do battle this spring for the starting spot, but you're talking about a major risk if the Tide go with either of those guys in 2025. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack is there too, but he figures to be third on the depth chart, at least for now. Simpson hasn't proven he can be "the guy" and though Russell has talent, he has never played a collegiate down.

If Alabama is convinced that Ty Simpson isn't the answer, wouldn't it make sense to bring in an experienced Carson Beck to fill the void for one year? That would give Russell a chance to adjust to the speed of the game and get ready, rather than throwing the freshman into the fire at the very beginning of his career.

