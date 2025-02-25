7 college football programs dominate way-too-early 2025 All-American Team

The 2024 college football season may have just wrapped up, but the anticipation for 2025 is already growing.

ESPN’s Way-Too-Early All-American Team features some of the top returning talent in the country, with standout players earning spots based on their performances last season and expectations for the year ahead.

While many schools landed a player on the list, a few programs had multiple representatives, including Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

Keep in mind that this is a way-too-early list from ESPN and is subject to change.

A Look at the First-Team All-Americans

The first-team offense includes some of the most accomplished players returning to college football. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik was named the first-team quarterback, while Nicholas Singleton (Penn State) and Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) were recognized as the top running backs. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (Alabama) were selected at wide receiver, with Max Klare (Ohio State) earning the tight end spot.

Defensively, Clemson had two players make the list, with T.J. Parker and Peter Woods anchoring the front. Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Michigan’s Rod Moore were named as first-team safeties.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the seven programs that had at least three players on the All-American teams.

1. Clemson (3 Selections – 3 First-Team)

Cade Klubnik (QB – First Team)

T.J. Parker (DE – First Team)

Peter Woods (DT – First Team)

Clemson continues to be well-represented among the best players in college football. Cade Klubnik returns as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country after leading Clemson to an ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. With another year in the system, he’s expected to have his best season yet.

On defense, T.J. Parker and Peter Woods both earned first-team spots. Parker finished 2024 with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles, while Woods was a disruptive force on the interior defensive line, even after battling injuries for much of 2024. Their return gives Clemson one of the most experienced defensive fronts in the nation.

2. Ohio State (3 Selections – 3 First-Team)

Jeremiah Smith (WR – First Team)

Max Klare (TE – First Team)

Caleb Downs (S – First Team)

Coming off a national championship, Ohio State once again has several top players returning for 2025. Jeremiah Smith had an incredible freshman season and is already projected to be one of the top wide receivers in the country. With Julian Sayin stepping in at quarterback, he will be a key piece of the Buckeyes’ offense.

The team also added Max Klare, a transfer tight end from Purdue who earned a spot on the first team. Defensively, Caleb Downs has been playing at an elite level since his freshman year and continues to be one of the most reliable safeties in college football. His return helps keep Ohio State’s secondary among the best in the nation.

3. Penn State (3 Selections – 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team)

Nicholas Singleton (RB – First Team)

Olaivavega Ioane (OG – First Team)

Zane Durant (DL – Second Team)

Penn State had a strong 2024 season, and several of their top contributors are back for another year. Nicholas Singleton was one of the most consistent running backs in the country, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season.

On the offensive line, Olaivavega Ioane was a dominant force, starting in all 16 games during Penn State’s College Football Playoff run. Defensively, Zane Durant made the second-team after a strong performance in the trenches.

4. Michigan (3 Selections – 2 First-Team, 1 Special Teams)

Rod Moore (S – First Team)

Dominic Zvada (K – First Team)

Ryan Eckley (P – Second Team)

Michigan continues to produce elite defensive talent, with Rod Moore earning a first-team selection at safety. He was a key piece of the Wolverines' defense last season and is expected to play an even bigger role in 2025.

On special teams, Dominic Zvada was one of the most consistent kickers in the country, earning first-team recognition, while Ryan Eckley was named the second-team punter.

5. Texas (3 Selections – 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team)

Anthony Hill Jr. (LB – First Team)

Arch Manning (QB – Second Team)

Colin Simmons (DE – Second Team)

Texas is bringing back some of the top defensive talent in the nation. Anthony Hill Jr. is expected to be a key leader on defense and was recognized as a first-team linebacker. Colin Simmons also made the second team after an impressive season rushing the quarterback.

On offense, Arch Manning earned the second-team quarterback spot. He’s expected to take over as Texas’ full-time starter, with a strong supporting cast around him.

6. Notre Dame (3 Selections – 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team)

Jeremiyah Love (RB – First Team)

Leonard Moore (CB – First Team)

Billy Schrauth (OG – Second Team)

Notre Dame had two first-team selections, including Jeremiyah Love, who emerged as one of the most dynamic running backs in the country. Defensively, Leonard Moore had a breakout season at cornerback and earned first-team recognition.

Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth made the second team after proving to be a key part of Notre Dame’s physical offensive line.

7. Alabama (3 Selections – 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team)

Ryan Williams (WR – First Team)

LT Overton (DL – First Team)

Kadyn Proctor (OT – Second Team)

Alabama once again has multiple players on the All-American list. Ryan Williams is expected to be the top target in the passing game, earning a first-team selection at wide receiver. LT Overton also made the first team on defense, giving Alabama another strong pass rusher.

On the offensive line, Kadyn Proctor was named to the second team after transferring back to Alabama from Iowa. He is expected to be a key piece in Alabama’s offensive front next season.

Read More