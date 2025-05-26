ACC coach admits Clemson's talent dwindled, but that's not the case for 2025

For the better part of the last decade, Clemson was a measuring stick in college football—an elite program with elite results. But over the past couple of seasons, the narrative around the Tigers started to shift. Questions popped up.

Had Dabo Swinney’s refusal to embrace the transfer portal and NIL era left Clemson in the dust? Was the once-loaded wide receiver room now just average? Was the magic gone?

One anonymous ACC coach admitted what many fans were already thinking: “Two years ago, we watched tape and thought, ‘Man, their best days might be behind them.’ You saw the drop-off — especially at receiver.”

That’s as blunt as it gets. But here’s the twist—he didn’t stop there.

“They’re Getting Better”

That same coach continued, “Now? They’re getting better. You’re seeing more talent than you have the last couple years.” And that seems to be the consensus across the league heading into the 2025 season. Whatever slide Clemson experienced in recent years might have officially come to an end.

One reason? Cade Klubnik. The Tigers’ quarterback took a big leap forward last season, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also proving he could hurt defenses on the ground—adding 463 rushing yards on just 82 carries. That’s a major jump from the previous year, and it’s no coincidence that it came during his second season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Another ACC coach summed it up like this: “How good is Cade, really? His ceiling defines their limit as a program.” That’s the weight Klubnik carries. If he continues on this trajectory, Clemson might not just be “back” — they might be good enough to actually compete for a national title.

Defensively, Clemson hasn’t looked quite the same since Brent Venables left. But this offseason, Dabo Swinney made a calculated move by bringing in former Indiana head coach Tom Allen, who spent last season at Penn State. One coach noted, “Defensively, they’ve improved by bringing in Allen. He knows how to coach high-end talent and be disruptive.”

That hire could end up being one of the most important decisions of the offseason. If the defense can match the growth seen on offense, Clemson will have a complete team—one worthy of national contention.

And maybe the most important part of all? The culture hasn’t gone anywhere. Say what you want about Dabo’s old-school approach, but most of Clemson’s top contributors have come up through the program. Now that they're mixing in NIL and evolving their recruiting game, it’s starting to click again.

