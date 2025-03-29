The Alabama Crimson Tide football team just hit the jackpot. A five-star prospect named Jorden Edmonds commits to Alabama.

Edmonds is a talented cornerback out of Sprayberry High School. According to 24/7 Sports, Edmonds is ranked as No. 27 nationally and No. 4 prospect in Georgia.

The class of 2026 for the Crimson Tide continues to grow. Edmonds is just the third player from the class to be recruited into the program. He will join other talented cornerbacks from the same class, which includes Zyan Gibson.

Edmonds has the potential to be a great cornerback for the program and follow in the footsteps of Darrelle Revis, Champ Bailey, and other great cornerbacks. If he can stay healthy and consistent, the Crimson Tide can rise again and win national championships.

Edmonds finished with 35 tackles during his junior season and broke up three passes. In addition, he’s also talented as a receiver. He caught 35 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns. Coaches love to see versatility in athletes.

Edmonds studies and reads the defense well. He has excellent athleticism and quickness. He has a long range, and his length and leap can be a tremendous asset to any team. He runs excellent offensive routes and has a great sense of where the ball is going.

The Crimson Tide has only had four Heisman Trophy winners in their program history: Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020), and Bryce Young (2021).

Could Edmonds join this group sometime in the future? He can play on both ends of the field and has an extensive skill set. So, there’s a high possibility that he could reach that level and join this elite group of players.

The Crimson Tide are still seeking their first national championship since 2020.