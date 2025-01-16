An early look at the biggest non-conference games of 2025

The good news is that the National Championship is just a few days away. The long and winding road has left us with two talented teams. The bad news is that the College Football offseason is just a few days plus one day away. While we all have our own ways of coping with that sad reality, it never gets easier.

One thing I would love to do each offseason is cryogenically freeze myself until mid-August, waking up with a few weeks to prep for the upcoming season. This way I know I am fresh, relaxed, and ready to go, without having to waste any time sans CFB. But since that is not scientifically possible right now (that we know of), we'll figure out another way.

A more feasible option is to spend the majority of time looking ahead to the next season. And we will start that right here with an early look ahead to some of the best non-annual non-conference matchups that we cannot wait to see in 2025.

Texas at Ohio State - Week 1

This will be one of the more anticipated Week 1 games in recent memory and could even feature the top two ranked teams in the preseason poll. Texas will be out for revenge playing in their second consecutive game against Ohio State, who may well be the defending national champions when the game kicks off.

Both teams will look a lot different for this matchup with Arch Manning likely making his first big time start in college, and Ohio State losing their famed senior class led by Captain Jack Sawyer. But with young studs Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs returning, the Buckeyes will still field a talented team.

Notre Dame at Miami - Week 1

After missing out on playing Notre Dame in this year's Sugar Bowl due to his elbow injury, Carson Beck transferred on down to Miami where he will finally get his chance to battle the Irish in Week 1 of next season. The return of "Catholics vs Convicts" should be an exciting one, especially if Notre Dame comes in as the reigning national champions.

We all remember what happened when Notre Dame traveled to Miami in 2017 when the 'Canes boat-raced the 'Rish, and Marcus Freeman et al., will try to avoid the same result next year.

LSU at Clemson - Week 1

Both teams are the Tigers. Both teams call their stadium "Death Valley". Both teams have won a national championship in the last decade. Both teams return their starting QB. Both teams have some purple in their color scheme. Both teams have polarizing coaches. Both teams represent universities that I probably could have gotten accepted to had I applied. And both teams will play each other in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Alabama at Florida State - Week 1

Whichever one of these head coaches gets off to a 0-1 will be feeling the heat from their fanbase. Alabama fans learned that the post-Saban world is not as glamorous as the pre-post-Saban world was, and Kalen DeBoer is learning how powerful the microscope can be at Alabama. Starting 2025 with a loss after a disappointing end to 2024 would have Tide fans throwing fits.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell could not have had a worse 2024. After signing a big-boy extension following the Seminoles' 13-1 season, Norvell led the team to a 2-10 season, with their only wins coming against Charleston Southern and Cal (somehow). The DJ Uiagalelei experiment was a massive flop, and the 'Noles failed to score more than 20 points against a P4 opponent on American soil (they did score 21 against Georgia Tech in their Week 0 loss in Ireland).

Nothing gets easier for the Seminoles in 2025, starting with a talented Alabama team, and another poor showing may have fans wanting to Tomahawk Chop Mike Norvell's head off.

Michigan at Oklahoma - Week 2

Two historic programs that are coming off disappointing 2024 seasons, although Michigan did end the year on a high note beating Ohio State and Alabama in their final two games. Oklahoma ended the year on no such high note, dropping their final two games against LSU and Navy.

Both teams will be breaking in new QBs and do have a tune-up game in Week 1 to do so, but a Week 2 win against a fellow blue blood would go a long way and righting their program's figurative ship.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame - Week 3

Technically every game Notre Dame plays is a non-conference game, since they are not in a conference, but some stand out more than others. This is one of those, as the Irish will play Texas A&M for the second consecutive year.

A gutsy Week 1 win in College Station to start this season set Notre Dame up on a good path that could be punctuated with a championship. Texas A&M stuck with one of their most storied traditions, going 8-4. If year two of Mike Elko is finally the year in which A&M wins 10 games, a win against Notre Dame in Week 3 would go a long way.

Florida at Miami (FL) - Week 4

Cam Ward and the Hurricanes dominated Florida in the Swamp to kick off 2024, and the Gators and Billy Bob Napier will be looking for revenge next season. After a disappointing start, Napier and the Gators did well to salvage their season, ending the year on a four-game win streak.

DJ Lagway will once again lead the Gators on offense and will likely be featured on most pundit's "Dark Horse Heisman Candidates to Watch in 2025" list. He will be facing Carson Beck for the second time as the former Dawg will now represent the U. There will once again be a lot on the line in this one as both schools look for a statement win to bolster their playoff resumes.