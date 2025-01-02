An Unforeseen Rose Bowl: How we got to Ohio State's domination over Oregon

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena is one of college football’s most prestigious sights. On Wednesday, the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff welcomed two familiar Big Ten foes. The Ohio State Buckeyes took on the Oregon Ducks and the result was highly one-sided.

After a crushing win over Tennessee in the first round, Ryan Day and Ohio State carried utter dominance into a matchup the Buckeyes previously lost. As the biggest juggernaut in the game, the 13-0 Ducks were defeated for the first time of the season in the new year. ‘Tis the season. It was a 41-21 victory for the Scarlet and Silver.

Ohio State’s defense was the culprit to Oregon’s most sluggish offensive showing of the season. In total, the Buckeyes tallied 8 sacks while holding Oregon to -23 rushing yards. In the team’s first meeting, Oregon registered 496 yards of total offense, 341 passing yards, and 155 rushing yards. Ohio State failed to get home on Gabriel and had no sacks at Autzen Stadium.

The Rose Bowl Defensive MVP was linebacker Cody Simon who accounted for 11 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss.

The Rose Bowl Offensive MVP was awarded to the rookie sensation, Jeremiah Smith. The freshman accounted for 187 receiving yards, 7 receptions, and 2 touchdowns.

Both Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau had 2 sacks each while quarterback Will Howard passed for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It was an all-around performance for Ohio State which will look to take on the #5 Texas Longhorns in Arlington, Texas on Friday, January 10 at 7:30 PM EST.

Traeshon Holden answers: 41-21 OSU

It was a quick turnaround for Oregon as the Ducks steadily scored 6. Dillon Gabriel led the drive finding Tez Johnson on a critical 4th and 11. A few plays later Gabriel got flagged for a forward pass on a scramble. In striking distance, Oregon faced a 3rd and 13. It seemed as if when his back was against the wall, Gabriel answered tonight. On an improbable drive, Gabriel found Traeshon Holden again, in coverage against Davison Igbinosun. It was a 27-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt failed off a run to Kenyon Sadiq.

Henderson back in the end zone: 41-15 OSU

TreVeyon Henderson found his way back into the end zone after the Buckeyes were held to a 3 and out on their previous drive. With Oregon gaining some slight momentum, Ohio State needed to respond. The focal point of the drive was just who you would expect. Jeremiah Smith got the Buckeyes into striking distance after two grabs. Henderson finished the drive off to further extend Ohio State’s lead.

Ducks score out of the half: 34-15 OSU

It was another efficient drive for Dillon Gabriel and the Mighty Ducks. Oregon was in need of a score coming out of the break and it was another gutsy drive for Dan Lanning. Oregon fell behind the sticks deep in its territory after a Jack Sawyer sack. Gabriel was able to hang alive for another play and connect with his guy just a yard short. On a fourth and one, Oregon converted and continued to drive into Ohio State territory. The passing attack became more consistent involving tight end Terrance Ferguson. Oregon capped the drive in the end zone. Noah Whittington scored on a 2-yard rush.

Oregon’s Jordan James and Evan Stewart were ruled OUT at half

The Ducks show some sign of life: 34-8 OSU

With just two minutes remaining in the first half, Oregon was desperate for about any points possible. In need of momentum, Dillon Gabriel took the Ducks’ offense the length of the field. Traeshon Holden found himself wide open in a rare Buckeye defensive mistake. In the red zone, Oregon cashed in. Dan Lanning decided to take the risk and keep his guys on the field with just two seconds remaining in the half. Gabriel found Holden in the back of the end zone. Oregon went for two and converted to cut into the large deficit.

In complete command, Buckeyes extend massive lead: 34-0 OSU

You can guess it. Ohio State continued to stuff all things Oregon to shame. Dillon Gabriel and Oregon's offense had been shut down on all levels. On the flip side, Oregon’s punting game stayed struggling which gave Ohio State a good starting field position. This drive failed to close in the end zone. However, Jayden Fielding hit his second field goal (36-yard) of the half to extend the overwhelming lead.

The onslaught continues, now on the ground: 31-0 OSU

One play. That’s all it took. As the Buckeyes defense continued to produce 3 and outs, the offense continued to do its thing. Right out of the break, the Buckeyes found the end zone. TreVeyon Henderson broke a 66-yard run to the house. It was a run to the outside created off pure speed. The Buckeyes continued to play faster than the Ducks and were clicking on all cylinders. The lead extended to five-scores at the halfway point in the second quarter.

Complimentary football at its finest, Jeremiah Smith once again: 24-0 OSU

The Oregon offense was doing absolutely nothing against Ohio State. Jordan James and the Ducks running game weren’t able to get anything going. Additionally, the Buckeyes’ secondary was flying all over the place, nearly picking off Dillon Gabriel a few times. Dan Lanning decided to keep his offense on the field during a 4th and 3, closer to the 50-yard line. Ohio State came up with another stop. Chip Kelly continued his offensive scheme putting his guys in motion and confusing the Ducks' defense. Just two plays into the drive Howard took a deep shot and connected with his guy. It was a 43-yard bomb to number four.

OSU passing game continues to soar but drive stalls: 17-0 OSU

Early on, Chip Kelly's passing game was quite successful. Jeremiah Smith continued to be an issue for the Oregon defense, and Will Howard was scorching hot. In spite of this, Oregon brought more pressure, forcing Howard to have an early release. This led to a 46-yard field goal attempt for Jayden Fielding that was knocked right down the pipe.

Emeka Egbuka joins the party in the end zone: 14-0 OSU

Once again, it took Ohio State just a few plays to cash in. After holding Oregon to two consecutive 3 and outs, a bad punt set up Will Howard and company in great field position. Within a flash Howard launched a missile into double coverage. The teardrop pass fit right into the hands of Egbuka and just like that Ohio State took a two-score lead. It’s worth noting this start looked very familiar to the one in Columbus against Tennessee. Fast starts are the formula for Ryan Day.

Will Howard connects with Jeremiah Smith for a quick touchdown: 7-0 OSU

Ohio State answered the bell fast. There was no stopping the Buckeyes offense that traveled the length of the field in just three plays. The drive opened up with a large gain off a pass from Will Howard to Gee Scott. This big play set up a 45-yard touchdown from Howard to Smith just two downs later. The Oregon secondary had an extreme breakdown where one missed tackle cost seven points. Smith’s speed and versatility proved early to be an issue for the Ducks.