Another SEC team cancels their spring game in disturbing trend

Missouri fans hoping to get an early glimpse of the 2025 Tigers will have to wait until the fall. The program has announced it will not hold a spring game in either 2025 or 2026 due to ongoing stadium renovations.

While the official reasoning is facility-related, this decision is part of a growing trend in college football—one that sees spring games disappearing altogether.

For decades, spring games have been a beloved tradition, giving fans a chance to see their team in action months before the regular season. It’s an opportunity for younger players to prove themselves, coaches to evaluate depth, and most importantly, fans to feel connected to their program in a way that doesn’t require expensive regular-season tickets.

But lately, more and more programs are opting out. Missouri joins a list that already includes Texas, USC, and Nebraska, all of which have scrapped their spring scrimmages.

While Missouri’s case is being attributed to stadium upgrades, many schools are citing other factors. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has spoken about concerns over player tampering, as standout performances in a spring game could attract outside programs looking to lure talent away with NIL deals. Texas has taken things even further, opting for an offseason training model that mirrors the NFL’s OTA-style practices, eliminating the fan-friendly scrimmage altogether. USC has also shifted away from a traditional spring game, choosing to hold a private team event instead.

The biggest problem with this growing trend is how it affects fans. Spring games have long been one of the few affordable ways for families to experience college football — even if it's just a scrimmage — in person. Unlike regular-season games, which come with high ticket prices and travel expenses, these scrimmages are often free or very inexpensive.

They provide a unique way for fans to engage with the team, bringing alumni and local communities together in a setting that’s more relaxed and accessible. The decision to cancel them in favor of more closed-off training sessions only adds to the sense that college football is moving further away from the people who love it the most.

At the heart of it, this is another example of how the game is changing in the NIL and transfer portal era. Coaches are adjusting their strategies to protect their rosters, but in doing so, they are sacrificing a long-standing tradition that made the sport special. Missouri may claim its decision is purely about stadium renovations, but it still means one less connection between the program and its supporters. As more teams follow suit, fans are left wondering if the days of spring football as we know it are numbered.

