There’s a consensus among the college football playoff committee that the seeding needs to be changed but won’t.

According to college football analyst Heather Dinich, “everyone in the room agrees that the seeding should change for the College Football Playoff but they’re not ready to vote on it because there’s politics involved." Heather being such a reliable source in the college football world makes this news valid but very surprising and disappointing at the same time that nothing will be done about this.

The College Football Playoff Committee knows there’s flaws in the system they currently have in place but won’t make changes to it. The biggest issue people have had with the seeding is how the first 4 seeds are determined.

Analysts and college football connoisseurs think the conference champions should be an autobid into the CFP but shouldn’t be the final factor into whether they get a first round bye or not. Granted, the first round bye didn’t do any of those teams justice last year going 0-4 in the second round. This only adds fuel to the fire for the reasons why conference champions shouldn’t get the 1-4 seeding.

Not that some of those teams didn’t deserve that placement, but there were questions on whether Boise St. and Arizona St. had the resume that warranted that privilege. Others also believed that Norte Dame shouldn’t be automatically shunned out of the consideration just because they’re not apart of a conference. Plenty of speculation that seems to be sparking enough talk amongst the CFP committee but still won’t make the switch just because of “politics involved."

Pat Mcafee was one to retaliate to this news by calling the members on the committee “cowards” for knowing changes need to happen but won’t make the move.

He claims “Whenever you know that something needs to be changed and you have the power to make a change, and you refuse to do so because you’re scared of a little bit of blowback. That’s why you are put in those positions…that’s your job”. He’s not wrong, despite him having some bold takes over the years.

If there’s a consensus for change but nothing to be done about it, then what’s the point of having those people in the position of power they’re in? Wouldn’t you want the game to get better and for fans to experience improvements? Having the mindset that nothing is perfect and changes are always welcomed to be made is part of the beauty in growing a business to its fullest potential. The committee is scared to take the backlash of making a mistake from the beginning but doesn’t have to be viewed as such.

The fact changes were made to make the CFP 12 teams instead of the original 4 was the first step into bettering the game. The first 4 seeds that get a bye being conference champions was an idea that wasn’t the worst thing in the aspect that it keeps teams playing for more later in the year if they are still within their conference championship realm. This gives those teams more hope for a chance at reaching the CFP and raising that end goal every player hopes for at the beginning of their season.

In conclusion, the CFP should make the changes necessary for the game if they agree it’s warranted amongst their peers. Having the open mindset for constant change and listening to outside ideas will only do better for the overall experience in college football. Do what’s right for the game and fans, don’t worry about what others might think.