Arizona State Sun Devils have fighting words for Texas Longhorns before CFP game

The Arizona State Sun Devils have shocked the world this season, there is no denying that. From being picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 to winning the conference championship and punching their ticket to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs, ASU has had a season of a lifetime.

However, the Sun Devils have a difficult opponent ahead of them in their first CFP game of the postseason: the No. 5 Texas Longhorns.

Texas' dominance throughout a majority of the season hasn't deterred Arizona State from entering the game with confidence leading the way, though. In fact, quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo have shared some fighting words for the Horns ahead of the matchup.

"People keep counting me out, since day one," Leavitt said. "You know, I'm gonna go prove that I'm the better quarterback. That's how I feel since day one."

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt on facing off against Texas signal caller Quinn Ewers:



“I’m gonna go prove why I’m the better quarterback.”



Shots fired 👀😬 pic.twitter.com/oVl9ANeTA7 — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) December 28, 2024

Leavitt has had an impressive season. The ASU quarterback threw for 2,663 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions throughout the regular season and the Big 12 title game. On the other side of the field, Ewers threw for 2,867 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Joining Leavitt's confidence and standing by his side in the backfield for the Sun Devils is Skattebo. The star running back earned an astonishing 1,568 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground while adding on 506 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air.

"There's nobody out there that can stop me," Skattebo said on Monday. "I'm not too worried."

Cam Skattebo is feeling confident against Texas 💪



More: https://t.co/6x2uqTP2Zm pic.twitter.com/QnvgWqkap1 — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2024

Texas and Arizona State are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. The game, along with the three other quarterfinal matchups, will be broadcast on ESPN.

Read more: