Auburn lands four-star QB after flipping commitment from Penn State

The Auburn Tigers received great news Thursday afternoon, with Peyton Falzone flipping his commitment from the Penn State Nittany Lions to play under Hugh Freeze at Auburn. The four-star quarterback joining the Tigers should prove to be huge for their 2026 recruiting class, which, before Falzone, ranked at the bottom of the SEC.

Falzone was committed to Penn State for 75 days before the change, creating a massive loss for the Nittany Lions amid some in-state recruiting struggles this cycle. As the fourth highest ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, the Nazareth, PA native was the third highest ranked prospect for Penn State. After just losing out on No. 1 ranked Pennsylvania product Joey O'Brien to Notre Dame as well, just six days prior, there is a big opening for James Franklin to attempt to fill.

Adding a prospect of Falzone's caliber was exactly what Freeze and the Tigers needed, with his commitment just the seventh total they've had for the 2026 class. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is now Auburn's second-ranked prospect behind Hezekiah Harris. Falzone is listed as the 11th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026.

As a junior at Nazareth Area High School in 2024, Falzone won Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Offensive MVP. He completed 146 of his 278 passes for 2,135 yards, with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He added 697 rushing yards on 78 carries and 8 touchdowns, while leading Nazareth to a 7-4 record.

The Tigers have had back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes in 2025 and 2024, and are hoping that the addition of Falzone will help catapult the 2026 class back up the ranks. Currently, there's still a long ways to go, but Freeze seems determined to get there.

With four of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle already committed to SEC programs, the addition of Falzone can't be understated. The Tigers haven't finished with a winning record since 2020, and they're hoping prospects like Falzone can help turn things around.

