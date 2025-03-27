Auburn's Hugh Freeze provides update on his cancer treatment

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is facing one of life’s toughest curveballs—but you’d never know it from the way he carries himself.

Even after being diagnosed with prostate cancer late last month, Freeze says he feels completely normal. Physically, he’s in great shape—maybe the best shape he’s been in for the past decade. That disconnect between what doctors are telling him and how he actually feels has been a mental challenge.

“I struggle believing that I actually have cancer,” Freeze said via On3. “Because I feel great. It’s a battle for me mentally.”

Freeze didn’t shy away from opening up during his press conference. In fact, he got pretty honest about the emotional rollercoaster he's been on. At first, the news hit hard—naturally. But after a brief period of “self-pity and anger,” as he called it, Freeze made a conscious choice to face the situation head-on.

“I flipped a switch,” he said. “I get a chance to practice what I’ve preached for 33 years—how to walk through a gut-punch or a challenge you didn’t see coming. I get to model that for our kids and staff.”

Right now, Freeze is waiting on one more test result, which should come in over the next week or two. That test will determine just how aggressive the cancer is, and ultimately help him decide what kind of treatment path he’ll need to take—whether that’s something more intensive or a more monitored, less invasive approach.

“I don’t want to be cut on,” he said honestly. “I might have to wear a diaper for a while? That doesn’t really excite me.”

Despite those concerns, he’s still choosing to be present. He’s still choosing to coach. And maybe most importantly, he’s choosing to keep showing up for his players and staff—even as he walks through the unknown.

As Freeze and his wife Jill continue to pray and seek wisdom about the next step, we’re keeping them in our prayers. Here’s hoping for good news and a strong recovery ahead.

We’re praying for you, Coach Freeze.

Read More