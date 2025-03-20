Big 12 considers going back to divisions: How would they be sorted?

With the College Football Playoff set for a shakeup in 2026, the Big 12 is weighing its options for ensuring a strong position in the expanded format.

As discussions continue around automatic qualifier (AQ) spots, the conference is considering new ways to determine its representatives—possibly even bringing back divisions.

The upcoming CFP format, heavily influenced by the SEC and Big Ten, is expected to favor power conferences with automatic bids. One proposed model gives four spots each to the SEC and Big Ten, two to the ACC and Big 12, one to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion, and one at-large bid.

Commissioner Brett Yormark hasn’t committed to any one plan, but he’s made it clear that every possibility is on the table. During the Big 12 Tournament last weekend, he was asked about the direction the league might take, and in true Yormark fashion, he responded, "Do you think I'm shy or no?"

First, the conference is reportedly looking at two main ways to determine its two CFP teams, according to reports from CBS.

The four best regular-season teams would compete in a mini-playoff: No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3. The two winners would advance to the College Football Playoff. The 16-team Big 12 could be split into two divisions, resembling the conference’s structure before realignment.The two first-place teams would earn automatic bids, with the next two best records also making the play-in round.

What would the new divisions look like in the Big 12?

Under this format, Dennis Dodd shared that potential divisions could look something like this:

Big 12 West:

Arizona State

Arizona

BYU

Utah

Texas Tech

Colorado

TCU

Houston

Big 12 East:

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

UCF

Cincinnati

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

Just like in the first scenario, the highest-ranked teams would still have to battle it out for the Big 12’s two CFP spots. However, under this setup, teams would play a round-robin schedule within their division, with a couple of crossover games against teams in the other division.

One key challenge in both models is the absence of a clear conference champion. In the play-in format, the two teams that advance to the CFP would essentially be “co-champions.” A different approach could crown a regular-season champ based on overall record, but that could get messy.

Keep in mind that the next major CFP meeting is set for April 3, where Power Four commissioners will continue discussions on the format. With the SEC and Big Ten are pushing hard for guaranteed spots, it would be surprising if that doesn't end up the case, regardless of what the Big 12 or ACC might want.

